Arrests and Crime Down in Chelsea in 2025, Chief Says

Special to the Record

Arrests and crime were down in Chelsea over the past year, according to a message to residents from Police Chief Keith Houghton.

“Overall, the department experienced meaningful reductions in both arrests and crime, reflecting a continued focus on effective, evidence-based policing strategies,” Houghton stated in the year-end summary of public safety outcomes for the police department over the past year. “Total arrests decreased by 13 percent, with adult arrests declining by 11 percent and juvenile arrests decreasing by a notable 30 percent. These reductions suggest improved outcomes through intervention, diversion, and proactive community engagement, particularly among youth.”

Houghton stated that crime trends also showed positive progress.

“Violent crime decreased by 16.2 percent, contributing to an overall reduction in total crime of 2 percent citywide,” the chief stated. “While property crime saw an increase of 6.7 percent, the department continues to analyze these trends and adjust deployment and prevention strategies accordingly.”

In addition, calls for service were reduced by nearly 10 percent over the past year.

“We attribute a significant portion of this reduction to fewer repeat calls for service as a result of the work of the Downtown Taskforce and the HUB,” Houghton stated. “Both initiatives utilize a multidisciplinary, team-based approach that brings together city departments, business partners, and social service providers to address the underlying dynamics contributing to recurring issues, rather than responding to symptoms alone.”

Houghton said the department is also proud to have worked collaboratively with the Attorney General’s Office on developing effective policies to address juvenile crime.

“We believe our department is a leader in moving toward a guardian-based model for juvenile interactions, emphasizing prevention, accountability, and support rather than enforcement alone,” Houghton stated. “As part of this effort, we have expanded our HUB model to include youth ages 12–17, strengthening early intervention and connecting at-risk juveniles and families with appropriate services before deeper system involvement occurs.

In addition to those public safety outcomes, Houghton said the department successfully achieved its fifth consecutive accreditation this year.

“This accomplishment reflects the hard work and professionalism of our staff and confirms that departmental policies, training, and operations continue to meet nationally recognized best practices and standards,” Houghton stated. “Together, these results demonstrate the department’s commitment to balancing enforcement with prevention, accountability with discretion, and ultimately advancing community safety and trust. We remain focused on continuous improvement and collaboration as we move into the coming year.”