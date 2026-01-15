Three New Chelsea Firefighters Graduate Firefighting Academy

Special to the Record

Shown (left to right) are Fire Chief John Quatieri, Firefighter Yvad Rosado, Firefighter Mark Reddick, Firefighter Clemente Acosta, and Deputy Fire Chief Phil Rogers.

The Chelsea Fire Department is proud to announce the graduation of three new firefighters from the Massachusetts State Fire Academy. Firefighters Acosta Clemente, Mark Reddick and Yvad Rosado were awarded their certificates of completion during a graduation ceremony on January 9, 2026.

The new firefighters successfully completed the State’s rigorous Firefighter I/II training program, which included instruction in fire suppression, emergency medical response, hazardous materials awareness, rescue operations, and firefighter safety.

Fire Chief John Quatieri stated, “We are proud to welcome these firefighters to our department and look forward to their continued training and service to the community.”

Before being assigned to their respective shifts, the new firefighters will complete additional emergency medical training and equipment familiarization with the department’s Training Division.