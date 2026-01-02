Residents invited to conversation about parking and housing

Special to the Record Chelsea residents are invited to a community conversation about parking—and how updating parking rules could increase housing stock and make housing more affordable in the city—on Tuesday, January 13, at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way (behind Chelsea Fire Headquarters). Chelsea’s City Manager Fidel Maltez and Director of Housing & Community Development Ben Cares will host the meeting along with representatives from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) and local housing advocates. The City’s current parking requirements, known as “parking minimums,” influence the cost of building new homes and the types of housing constructed in Chelsea, as well as the City’s ability to plan for its future. By reconsidering these rules, Chelsea can increase housing options and potentially reduce housing costs for residents. During the meeting, residents will have the chance to ask questions, share their thoughts, and help shape the City’s approach to parking and housing. The MAPC, a public agency, conducts research and publishes studies widely used by lawmakers and planners across the region.