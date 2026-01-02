Rep. Garcia tours Northeast Metro Tech and visits new school construction site to view significant progress

Special to the Record Superintendent David DiBarri and Northeast Metro Tech were excited to welcome state Rep. Judith Garcia to a tour of the school and the bustling construction site where a new school is taking shape. On Monday, Nov. 8, Rep. Garcia, along with Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez and Inaugural Director of Athletic Infrastructure and Sports Tourism Charles Giuffrida, visited Northeast Metro Tech. They were given a tour by students from Chelsea. Students were able to get to know Rep. Garcia and the City Manager as they showed them around the school store, bank, a business classroom and the automotive shop. Students and staff then led Rep. Garcia and her guests on a tour of the bustling construction site. On average more than 200 contractors per day are working on schedule and under budget to create the new Northeast Metro Tech. Recent major updates to the building include enclosing the building, completing the Farm Street driveway, and starting work on interior mechanical and heating systems to allow interior finish work to continue. Elevators, flooring, lighting, ceilings, and painting will be installed and completed in the coming months, with the building on schedule to receive its occupancy permit in August 2026. “It was a pleasure to host Chelsea officials so they can see the progress we have made,” said Superintendent David DiBarri. “Our students are our best ambassadors and were able to share their excitement about the future. The new school means that students from Chelsea and across the district will have a modern pathway to employment in high-paying, high-demand jobs.” “It was exciting to show some of our Chelsea city leaders all of the progress that is being made here at Northeast Metro Tech,” said Northeast Metro Tech School Committee Member Blanca Gacharna, of Chelsea. “We are extremely proud of our school, and of the incredible new building that is rising as we watch.” “My visit to the Northeast Metropolitan Vocational School District was truly memorable. The Chelsea students who guided our tour brought such pride and excitement as they showed us the school store, bank, business classroom, and automotive shop. Hearing them describe their work and seeing their confidence in these hands-on learning spaces was incredibly inspiring,” said Rep. Garcia. “I also loved seeing the plans for their beautiful new building opening next year, which will only expand these opportunities for our students. Thank you to Superintendent DiBarri and his team for welcoming us and for their commitment to creating an environment where students can excel.”