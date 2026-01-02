Obituaries 01-01-2026

Theresa (Proctor) Grimaldi

March 8, 1935 – December 23, 2025 Theresa Grimaldi, of Chelsea passed away peacefully on December 23rd, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife for 32 years to the late Gaetano C. “Guy” Grimaldi. Theresa was a loving mother to her daughters, Paula Grimaldi and Carla Higgins, and she cherished the memory of her late son-in-law, Kevin Higgins. Born to Chester W. and Cecilia (Tomaszewski) Proctor, Theresa was a devoted Catholic and a longstanding parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Parish in Chelsea. She held special devotions to St. Anthony and St. Jude, which reflected her strong faith throughout her life. Theresa dedicated 42 years of her life to the Chelsea Public School System, serving as a Teacher’s Assistant until her retirement at age 77. In addition to her parents, Theresa was also preceded in death by her siblings: Clare Proctor, Marie Costigan and her late husband, Edward, as well as Josephine Krasco and her late husband, George. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Theresa will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial today, Wednesday, December 31st, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, located at 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives are most kindly invited to meet directly at the church. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make contributions in Theresa’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905, or online at www.StJude.org/Donate. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.welshfh.com.