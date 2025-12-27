News Zonta Club Donates to Toy Drive by Record Staff • December 27, 2025 • 0 Comments The Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore recently visited the Salvation Army to present a donation of toys to the annual Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive. Zonta is an internationalorganization dedicated to building a better world for women and girls. Representing the Zonta club are from Bottom to top–Lee Farrington, Christine DePrizio, Joan Lanzillo Hahesy, Janice Tatarka, Barbara Lawlor, Adele Lubarsky, Mary JaneO’Neill, and Major Trudy Media from the Salvation Army.