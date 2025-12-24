Public hearing on proposed amendment to FY24 CBDG

The City of Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development will hold an in-person Public Hearing on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Housing and Community Development Conference Room, located at 500 Broadway, Room 102.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the City’s proposed amendment to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Fiscal Year 2024. We will review the year’s proposed Community Development Strategy, and generate public input.

This public hearing is a requirement prior to submitting the CDBG amendment to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC). CDBG funds may be used for eligible projects/activities in the categories, including but not limited to, housing rehabilitation, community economic development, public facilities/infrastructure, planning, and/or public/social services. The proposed amendment seeks to add an additional activity of housing rehabilitation with an emphasis on homes in need of lead abatement and remediation.

According to Housing and Community Development Director Ben Cares, the city is required to notify the public when there is a change in the CDBG grant fund use.

“In this case, we had surplus funds remaining after an infrastructure project came in under bid,” said Cares. “So we are responding to the needs of the community and to council priorities by reallocating those funds to housing rehab.”

The City of Chelsea is a mini-entitlement community that receives CDBG funds on a noncompetitive basis for eligible activities. The City of Chelsea’s Department of Housing and Development staff will implement the CDBG program.

Staff from the Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development will be present to hear any and all comments and recommendations. All persons or organizations wishing to comment will be given an opportunity to be heard. You may also submit comments in writing by January 8th, 2026 to the Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development, 500 Broadway, Room 101, Chelsea, MA 02150, Attn: CDBG Program, or via email to [email protected]