Chelsea elected officials to be sworn in January 5

The City of Chelsea’s recently elected public officials—City Councilors and School Committee members—will be sworn in to office during an inauguration ceremony on Monday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the third floor of Chelsea City Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony will include a formal honor guard and bagpipe procession, followed by a special performance of the National Anthem by a duet of two local high school students.

The following members will be sworn in during the ceremony:

City Council

Roberto Andres Jimenez-Rivera,

Councilor-at-Large;

Leo Robinson,

Councilor-at-Large;

Kelly Garcia,

Councilor-at-Large;

Todd B. Taylor, District 1;

Deron Hines, District 2;

Norieliz D. Dejesus,

District 3;

Tanairi Garcia, District 4;

Lisa A. Santagate,

District 5;

Giovanni A. Recupero; District 6

Manuel Teshe; District 7; Calvin T. Brown; District 8.

School Committee

Katherine Cabral, Committee Member-at-Large;

Shawn P. O’Regan,

District 1;

Sarah Elizabeth Neville, District 2;

Jonathan Daniel

Gomez-Pereira, District 3;

Mayra Balderas, District 4;

Claryangeliz Covas

Caraballo, District 5;

Ana E. Hernandez,

District 6;

Lucia Henriquez,

District 7;

Jacob J. Small, District 8.

The ceremony will also be live streamed by Chelsea Community Cable Television on Comcast channel 22 and Facebook.