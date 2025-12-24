Chelsea elected officials to be sworn in January 5

The City of Chelsea’s recently elected public officials—City Councilors and School Committee members—will be sworn in to office during an inauguration ceremony on Monday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the third floor of Chelsea City Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony will include a formal honor guard and bagpipe procession, followed by a special performance of the National Anthem by a duet of two local high school students.
The following members will be sworn in during the ceremony:
City Council
Roberto Andres Jimenez-Rivera,
Councilor-at-Large;
Leo Robinson,
Councilor-at-Large;
Kelly Garcia,
Councilor-at-Large;
Todd B. Taylor, District 1;
Deron Hines, District 2;
Norieliz D. Dejesus,
District 3;
Tanairi Garcia, District 4;
Lisa A. Santagate,
District 5;
Giovanni A. Recupero; District 6
Manuel Teshe; District 7; Calvin T. Brown; District 8.
School Committee
Katherine Cabral, Committee Member-at-Large;
Shawn P. O’Regan,
District 1;
Sarah Elizabeth Neville, District 2;
Jonathan Daniel
Gomez-Pereira, District 3;
Mayra Balderas, District 4;
Claryangeliz Covas
Caraballo, District 5;
Ana E. Hernandez,
District 6;
Lucia Henriquez,
District 7;
Jacob J. Small, District 8.
The ceremony will also be live streamed by Chelsea Community Cable Television on Comcast channel 22 and Facebook.