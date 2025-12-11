Police Business Manager Moving to New Role in City

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

Chelsea Police Business Manager Ledia Koco with Police Chief Keith Houghton and members of the department.

Last Friday, Dec. 5, the police department celebrated and said farewell to Business Manager Ledia Koco, on her final day with the Chelsea Police Department. Ledia joined CPD in March 2020, stepping into a critical role during one of the most challenging periods in recent public safety history. Over the next four years, she became the backbone of the department’s business operations and a trusted administrative leader.

As the Chelsea Police Business Manager, Ledia served in a professional civilian capacity, managing the department’s business systems, including:

• Financial Management: budget planning, accounting, forecasting

• Grant Administration: advising on opportunities and overseeing all grants

• Administrative Oversight: ensuring compliance with policies and accreditation

• Policy & Systems: researching improvements and supporting accreditation efforts

• Liaison Duties: representing CPD with other City departments

Her work strengthened the department’s readiness, supported major upgrades, expanded grant capacity, and kept the police department aligned with best practices in public safety administration.

Beyond her role, Ledia was a valued colleague, a great listener, and someone who always found time for a quick chat with her coworkers. Whether helping with a budget question or checking in on someone’s day, she made the Chelsea Police Department feel like a close team. Her presence will be missed far beyond the business office.

We are proud to share that Ledia has been promoted within the City and will continue her public-service journey as the city’s Chief Procurement Officer. This is a well-earned achievement, and we know she’ll bring the same dedication, integrity, and passion to her new role, said Police Chief Keith Houghton.

During her send-off, Houghton presented Ledia with a plaque for her new office as a token of appreciation from the men and women of the Chelsea Police Department.