News in Brief

Police investigate pedestrian struck by motor vehicle

On Tuesday, Dec. 2 at approximately 5 p.m., Chelsea police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of 275 Second Stree.

The struck pedestrian was a 33-year-old Malden man who was listed in critical but stable condition following the accident. The operator of the motor vehicle remained on scene and cooperated, and was also sent to the hospital for evaluation.

Both the Chelsea and state police detectives responded and are actively working together on the investigation. At this time, there are no charges pending on the operator as it appears that the accident was due to heavy rain and poor visibility, according to police.

City expanding bicycle sharing program

Chelsea is expanding its Bluebikes bike share system by adding 36 new bicycles across three new locations next spring, and has launched a community survey to collect resident input on station locations.

The survey is available in English at https://arcg.is/0zG9f0 and Spanish at https://arcg.is/m5KSb1.

The project, and the cost to operate the expanded system, will be fully funded by a $146,775 Shared Streets & Spaces grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and $132,561 grant from the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (Boston Region MPO), according to city officials

“We’re grateful to MassDOT and Boston Region MPO for their support for this project, which will provide greater access to public transportation in Chelsea and make it easier for residents and visitors to complete the ‘last mile’ of their trips without a car,” said Sara Han, Project Manager for Chelsea’s Department of Housing & Community Development. “The project will also reduce traffic congestion and toxic emissions on our streets.”

Residents and visitors can use the Bluebikes app or a station kiosk to find and rent a bicycle to travel around Chelsea and other participating municipalities. With Bluebikes, users can unlock a bike at one station and return to any other station in the system. The cost to use a bike varies.

Chelsea first introduced Bluebikes in 2019 with the installation of six stations located at key transit hubs and neighborhoods across the city. The three new stations are scheduled to be installed next spring, pending the input from the resident surveys.

Last year, the city council approved a motion allowing the city to enter into a contract of up to nine years for a bikeshare service in the city. Several councilors at that time said they supported a program that could potentially take more cars off the streets in Chelsea.

Residents can get help filling out the survey by calling Chelsea 311 at 617-462-4209 during City Hall business hours. To learn more or request a paper copy residents can contact Sara Han available at [email protected] or 617-466-4183.