Report highlights new sports department’s achievements

The work of Athletic and Sports Tourism Director Charlie Giuffrida has exceeded expectations and delivered upon the city council’s vision of the position, according to City Manager Fidel Maltez.

This week, Maltez shared the annual report developed by Giuffrida to the city council. In May of 2024, the council approved an order directing Maltez to develop a position dedicated to strengthening athletics in Chelsea, providing additional support to the city’s sports leagues, and increasing opportunities for the city’s young people to engage in sports.

“In a short time, Mr. Giuffrida has revitalized the athletic landscape in Chelsea,” said Maltez. “His leadership has helped create an environment of growth, collaboration, and shared success for all leagues in our city. He has strengthened communication among league organizers, fostered cooperative planning, and ensured that every league, new or longstanding, has access to City support.”

One of Giuffrida’s biggest accomplishments thus far, according to the city manager, has been his ability to expand the city’s access to new forms of funding.

“Through targeted outreach to regional partners, and coordination with philanthropic organizations, he has secured equipment donations and financial resources that were previously unavailable to the City,” said Maltez. “These efforts have not only supported our leagues today, but have helped build the foundation for long-term sustainability.”

Maltez continued that Giuffrida has earned the trust and respect of Chelsea’s sports community through his strong work ethic, professional integrity, and “can-do” attitude.

“Parents, volunteers, and league leaders consistently recognize his responsiveness, his commitment to young people, and his steady presence at games, practices, and community events,” said Maltez. “He has truly brought new energy and life back into athletics in Chelsea.”

In his report, Giuffrida highlighted some of the ways he has helped build community connections, including improving citywide coordination for soccer, addressing gym time, and launching a newsletter connecting sports providers and stakeholders in the city.

Over the past year, Giuffrida noted that Chelsea Pride Youth Football and Cheering have stabilized and grown as a program.

There have also been a host of new activities in the city, including expanded intramural opportunities in the summer and additional recreational programming including girls volleyball, girls flag football, winter baseball and softball clinics, and weekend sports playgroups at Highland Park in the spring and fall.

Looking ahead, Maltez said Giuffrida will play a central role in preparing Chelsea for the 2026 World Cup.

“His charge is to ensure that Chelsea becomes a destination during next summer’s festivities,” said Maltez. “We need to highlight our community’s rich character, deep love for soccer, and vibrant cultural identity. The World Cup represents a unique opportunity to bring visitors to our downtown, support our local businesses, activate public spaces, and create a celebratory environment for residents.”