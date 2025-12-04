Chelsea superintendent honored for commitment to reading success

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta was recently named the first-ever recipient of the Torchbearer Award for her exceptional commitment to ensuring reading success for all students, particularly the diverse multilanguage learner (MLL) population in Chelsea by Ignite Reading.

Ignite Reading, a Science of Reading-based early literacy intervention program that has delivered more than 28.5 million minutes of personalized instruction to over 50,000 students nationwide, convened district leaders, literacy experts, and advocates from across the country in Boston for the organization’s inaugural Convene, a two-day strategic gathering designed to advance the First Grade Promise, Ignite Reading’s national commitment to ensure every child learns to read on time. The event was strategically designed to create a powerful environment for networking and collaborative learning, allowing attendees to connect and build a sustained network to draw upon for experience, insights, and support long after the event concluded.

The Convene served as a critical platform to build thought leadership and share high-impact, successful approaches to reading instruction, especially for multilingual learners, highlighting a central theme: early literacy work plants the seeds for lifelong reading confidence. Attendees also received a preview and early access to new Ignite Reading products, and the academic and product teams collected direct feedback and insights from the educators.

“We witnessed more than just commitment in that room—we saw the birth of a collective strategy,” said Jessica Reid Sliwerski, CEO of Ignite Reading. “Literacy is the ultimate pathway to success, and the only way to accelerate our progress is by giving educators the dedicated space to connect, share their hard-won victories, and learn directly from the best approaches nationwide. This gathering ensures every participating district leaves not just with inspiration, but with a community and the concrete success models necessary to achieve breakthrough reading outcomes.”

The choice of Boston was deeply symbolic. The event took place and the gathering kicked off with a welcoming reception at More Than Words, a local non-profit bookstore. More Than Words empowers vulnerable youth who may have faced educational disruptions by employing them to run a business, which provides not just a job but also life coaching, development, and a supportive community.

A highlight of the shared success stories was a presentation by Lisa Lineweaver, principal of the Kelly Elementary School in Chelsea. With a student population that is 67% multilingual learners who speak 23 languages, CPS made the bold decision to prioritize first-grade English intervention for their MLLs in a dual language program—and it’s working.

The event culminated in the announcement of the first annual Ignite Reading Torchbearer Award and two Spark Award honorees, recognizing leaders driving significant literacy gains in their districts.

Spark Awards: Two educators were honored with the Spark Award for their impactful contributions:

Dr. Monica McDaniel, Director of Elementary Curriculum PK–5, Meriweather County School District, Greenville, GA.

Jennie Bachmeyer, Assistant Superintendent, Red Bluff Elementary School District, Red Bluff, CA.

Further demonstrating its commitment to literacy beyond the classroom, Ignite Reading and Convene attendees joined forces to support the Boston community. All books purchased by attendees during the “Sip and Shop” reception at More Than Words were collectively donated to Raise a Reader, a local organization dedicated to promoting early childhood literacy. This initiative underscored the event’s core message: every action, from policy advocacy to community giving, helps build a future where every child can read.

