Master plan moves into new phase

Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward – the city’s comprehensive master plan – is moving into its second phase.

City Manager Fidel Maltez updated the city council on the long-awaited master plan this week. Chelsea Pa’Lante represents the first comprehensive master planning effort in the city in more than five decades.

“Earlier this year, we commenced Phase I: Learning and Listening,” said Maltez. “We are now actively transitioning into Phase II: Visioning and Testing.”

Over the summer and fall, the city completed extensive community outreach and engagement activities as part of the first phase of the process, according to the city manager.

“This included a series of discussions and focus groups with stakeholders addressing critical areas,” Maltez stated. “We held a meeting convened by the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce with local business owners focused on economic development. We dove into community safety with the Downtown Task Force.”

The first phase also included various conversations on housing and the environment with various community organizations and a workshop with city employees who Maltez said will be instrumental in executing the recommendations of the plan.

The work has helped identify Chelsea’s values as a community, according to Maltez.

They include community solidarity, which emphasizes fostering strong networks, collaboration, and mutual aid; and pride in the city’s cultural diversity, which celebrates Chelsea’s rich historical heritage and multicultural character.

In addition, the plan identified values such as access to opportunities within the city and beyond; and progress for everyone, which prioritizes development that benefits all residents, preserves Chelsea’s working-class character, and ensures meaningful community input in future decisions.

The city manager said those values underpin the plan’s vision statement.

“By 2040, Chelsea is a vibrant city where families can stay, businesses prosper, and strong community networks help everyone thrive in safe and healthy neighborhoods,” the vision statement reads. “Our city continues to be a gateway for culture, diversity, and equity – drawing people from near and far.”

Thus far, the plan has identified that the city needs to address crisis response and stabilization, while working on long-term prosperity for everyone, Maltez stated.

“These include ensuring our families can stay by producing and preserving affordable housing; fostering conditions where our business owners prosper; supporting local enterprises and cultivating industry; strengthening our community networks; cultivating safe neighborhoods; and many more,” said Maltez. “The plan is also working on a Development Framework that includes identifying areas for strategic investment, categorized by their potential to transform, enhance, or maintain our community.”

The city is now deeply engaged in the Visioning and Testing phase, Maltez said.

“We will create drafts of the plan based on the feedback,” he said. “This phase will develop conceptual ideas and scenarios for our city’s future.”