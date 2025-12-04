Chelsea FirefighterEuclides Barahonareceives Medal of Valor

Chelsea Firefighter Euclides Barahona was awarded the Medal of Valor today as Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Public Safety & Security Secretary Gina K. Kwon, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine honored 170 firefighters from across the Commonwealth at Massachusetts’ 36th Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards.

Firefighter Barahona, who serves with the Chelsea Fire Department, was recognized for his quick thinking and selfless dedication during a dramatic rescue on September 15, 2024. Responding to a fire at 132 Congress Avenue in Chelsea, Barahona faced a chaotic scene with heavy flames engulfing the second floor and residents trapped above.

Without hesitation, Barahona deployed the aerial platform of Tower One, skillfully maneuvering it through dangerous power lines to reach three occupants stranded on the third floor. His decisive actions not only saved lives but also exemplified the highest standards of service expected of Massachusetts firefighters.

“Firefighter Barahona’s courage under pressure represents the very best of Massachusetts’ fire service,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. “His heroic actions that day ensured that three people made it home safely to their families.”

The Medal of Valor is awarded to firefighters who demonstrate exceptional bravery and lifesaving heroism in the line of duty. Barahona was among firefighters from 15 local fire departments and two state agencies recognized at the prestigious ceremony, which represents Massachusetts’ premier event honoring the fire service.

The Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony recognizes Massachusetts firefighters for acts of lifesaving heroism and exceptional service to their communities. The event is hosted by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of Public Safety and Security, and State Fire Marshal.