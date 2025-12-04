Brown maintains victory in recount

A recount of the District 8 City Council race last week confirmed that incumbent Councilor Calvin T. Brown won the contest by six votes.

The initial count from the Nov. 4 municipal election had Brown defeating challenger Marceza Kotoni by a 252-246 count.

The hand recount of the ballots showed the results staying the same, with Brown maintaining his six vote margin of victory.

Kotoni ran strong in Ward 2, Precinct 1, outpacing Brown 226-179, but Brown was able to pile up a large enough margin in Ward 2, Precinct 2, 73-20, to win.

The six vote difference is not the closest race Brown has won in recent years. In 2021, he topped the District 8 race against Maria Belen Power by four votes.