City to host CPC open house

The City of Chelsea Community Preservation Committee (CPC) invites the community to its 2nd Annual interactive Open House – a catered event where residents can help guide the future use of Chelsea’s Community Preservation Act funds (CPA). Join the Committee Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way (behind the Central Fire Station). Community members are welcome to drop in anytime.

A key feature of the Open House will be its interactive experience; attendees walk around to different informational exhibits and provide feedback on funding areas that the CPC oversees, including open space, affordable housing, and historic preservation, ensuring that community voices are heard in shaping the future of Chelsea.

“Our open house is a fun way for residents to engage with local government and help guide our CPA Plan, including the use of our CPA funds, which directly impacts their community,” said Bianca Mercado, Housing and Community Preservation Manager for the City. “We invite all Chelsea residents to attend and make their voices heard.”

Hot catered food from Dave’s Fresh Pasta and special CPC goody bags will be provided to all attendees until supplies last.

City voters adopted the Community Preservation Act (CPA) in 2016. The CPA imposes a 1.5 percent surcharge on residential and commercial properties, with exemptions for low- and moderate-income homeowners. The CPC can make recommendations for the use of the funds for affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space proposals.

By statute, the city council can approve, reject, or lower the amounts of the CPC’s recommendations.

The CPC recommendations earlier this year included $100,000 for the La Colaborativa Housing Voucher Program, $200,000 for Polonia Park, $200,000 for the Quinn Residences, $100,000 for The Neighborhood Developers Top Off Rental Assistance program, and $197,433 for the Walnut Street Synagogue.

For more information, please contact Bianca Mercado at [email protected] or 617-466-4185 (available during City Hall business hours only).