MBTA Announces December Work and Service Changes

The MBTA has announced service changes in December on the Orange and Green lines.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Orange Line

The MBTA will continue signal upgrade and modernization work on the Orange Line in December. By upgrading and modernizing its signals, the MBTA will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders. The MBTA will also maximize access to closed stations by performing cleaning, signage replacement, plumbing repairs and pump room work, and window replacement throughout the shutdown area as well as preparations for column work at Mass. Ave.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place:

Orange Line service will be suspended between Back Bay and Forest Hills all day on Friday, December 5, and all day on Saturday, December 6. Regular Orange Line service will operate on Sunday, December 7.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. The trip between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Commuter Rail is approximately 10 minutes.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget at least an additional 30 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

On the Green Line

The MBTA will perform work in December to replace the wooden overhead catenary wire “trough” in the Green Line tunnel, which is original to the tunnel’s construction in the late 1890s. The trough houses the Green Line’s overhead wires and will be replaced with a modern, more durable, metal trough. With unencumbered access to the underground Green Line track areas, a number of other projects will also perform work, including Green Line Train Protection System installation, signal modernizations, tunnel inspections, station brightening work, and more.

The wooden overhead catenary trough – seen here at Park Street – dates back to the late 1890s and will be replaced with a modern, more durable, metal trough.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place:

Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D Branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch for 15 consecutive days, December 8 – 22.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Boston College should budget at least an additional 20 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

C Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

D Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

E Branch: Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.

The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.

