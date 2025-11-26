Judith Mary Puopolo

Longtime secretary at East Boston Health Center

Judith Mary (St. Croix) Puopolo of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 years old.

Judith was born in East Boston on January 1, 1941, the daughter of the late John and Mary E. (Bullock) St. Croix. Judith was raised and educated in East Boston where she attended Sacred Heart School and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1959. She met her husband, and they remained in East Boston to raise their family until moving to Winthrop in 1989.

Judith worked as a secretary at East Boston Health Center for over 40 years until the time of her retirement.

Judith was a voracious reader. She enjoyed watching shows and was considered a netflixaholic. Judith was an avid animal lover and she especially adored her cats. Most importantly, Judith loved her family and cherished spending time with them. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Judith was the devoted wife of the late Nicholas R. Puopolo with whom she shared 60 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 18, 2021; loving mother of Nick Jude Puopolo, Luke Puopolo and his wife, Marilyn and Christine Puopolo-Pesiri and her husband, Albert Pesiri; adored grandmother of Emily Puopolo, Alex and Zoe Pesiri, Justin and Heather Hughes and Tim and Sean Knox; cherished great grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Phoebe, Michael and Luna; dear sister of the late Mary Discepolo, Anne Cucchiello, Joan Taylor and John “Jack” St. Croix. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At the request of the family, services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics by visiting www.specialolympicsma.org.