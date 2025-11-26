News New Officers Sworn In by Record Staff • November 26, 2025 • 0 Comments Courtesy PhotoChelsea Police Department would like to congratulate the following officers who graduatedfrom the MPTC Lynnfield Police Academy on November 18, 2025: Chelsea Police OfficersSamantha Claudio, Juan Vargas, and Kamiela Vega graduated from the MPTC Lynnfield PoliceAcademy on Nov. 18 and were sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 20 by Assistant Clerk Gabby Solis,witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chief Keith Houghton, officers of the Chelsea PoliceDepartment, city administrators, and their respective families. They will have a ceremonialswearing in at a later date. The new officers are pictured with Houghton and Maltez.