News

New Officers Sworn In

by  •  • 0 Comments
Courtesy Photo
Chelsea Police Department would like to congratulate the following officers who graduated
from the MPTC Lynnfield Police Academy on November 18, 2025: Chelsea Police Officers
Samantha Claudio, Juan Vargas, and Kamiela Vega graduated from the MPTC Lynnfield Police
Academy on Nov. 18 and were sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 20 by Assistant Clerk Gabby Solis,
witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chief Keith Houghton, officers of the Chelsea Police
Department, city administrators, and their respective families. They will have a ceremonial
swearing in at a later date. The new officers are pictured with Houghton and Maltez.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *