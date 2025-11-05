Chelsea PD Recognized for Maintaining State Accreditation

Special to the Record

Police

Chief Keith Houghton at the accreditation ceremony in Marlborough on Oct. 2

The Chelsea Police Department has successfully attained accreditation by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission (MPAC) during a ceremony held in Marlborough on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The department has held this prestigious status since 2010, demonstrating a sustained commitment to excellence in law enforcement professionalism, accountability, and community service. Accreditation is considered the highest standard of professional policing in Massachusetts. The process is a rigorous, multi-year review that measures a police department’s policies, procedures, operations, and facilities against over 300 nationally recognized best-practice standards. Departments that achieve accreditation must demonstrate ongoing compliance with these standards to maintain the designation.

“Accreditation represents our continued commitment to transparency, professionalism, and building community trust,” said Police Chief Keith Houghton. “It reflects the hard work of our officers and command staff to uphold the highest standards of public safety while staying connected to the people we serve.”

The accreditation process benefits the community by ensuring that its police department operates under the most current, effective, and accountable policing practices, helping to reduce risk, improve service delivery, and strengthen public confidence, according to the chief.

A special acknowledgment is extended to Officer James Farden, the Department’s Accreditation Manager, who worked tirelessly on this endeavor to ensure that the Chelsea Police Department continues to be a leader in policing standards and policy development. His dedication and attention to detail were instrumental in achieving this milestone. The Chelsea Police Department thanks the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, the City of Chelsea, and all department members whose efforts made this achievement possible.