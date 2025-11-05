Chelsea Receives Grants through State One Stop Program

By Adam Swift

Last week, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced more than $179 million for 314 grant awards to support local economic development projects in 190 communities across the state through the Community One Stop for Growth, an application portal overseen by the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED) that provides a streamlined process for municipalities and organizations to apply for 13 state grant programs.

That funding included $6.3 million for three FY26 grant awards for Chelsea, and $200,000 for developer Pennrose for the public-private development for Phase I of the Veterans Home at Chelsea.

Those awards for the city include a $5 million MassWorks grant for utility improvements at Park Street and Pearl Street, $800,000 for infrastructure work at the Veterans Home, and $500,000 for the 115 Park St,. redevelopment project.

“The Community One Stop Grant program is really helpful in tying together economic development with infrastructure improvements,” said Chelsea Director of Housing and Community Development Ben Cares. “What we are doing is we are leveraging funds to improve subsurface utilities to help accommodate capacity for new development, and we are also looking to support some of the new developments that are going to bring in housing and affordable housing and active first-floor uses by leveraging these funds. It really is a one stop for the very intersectional type of work we are doing when it comes to blending economic development with long-term planning and restoring the assets of our downtown to accommodate that new growth.”

Programs in the One Stop are administered by EOED, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, and the quasi-public agency MassDevelopment and fund economic development projects related to planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction, infrastructure, and housing development.

“We’re proud to be a state of strong cities and towns—made stronger by programs like the Community One Stop for Growth, which give local leaders the tools they need to strengthen their economies and improve quality of life,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help communities build housing, lower costs, improve road safety, revitalize downtowns, create jobs and more. We can’t wait to see the impact of these investments across Massachusetts.”

Through this round of the One Stop, EOED received 713 applications from 453 organizations with projects in 245 communities across the state. Of the 314 applications awarded, 37 percent are located in a rural or small town, 28 percent are located in a Gateway City, 40 percent are located in a Housing Choice Community, and 53 percent are located in an MBTA Community. Twenty-one communities are receiving a grant through the One Stop for the first time.

EOED estimates the One Stop awards will help create more than 20,000 new units of housing, including 5,000 new affordable units, 11,000 new permanent jobs, and more than 8.8 million square feet of new commercial development.

“Each year, the Community One Stop for Growth supports transformative projects that drive local and regional economic growth,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “We’re grateful to the hundreds of municipal leaders, developers, and community partners who applied this year, and we look forward to working together to turn these projects into lasting results for communities across Massachusetts.”

Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus said the awards help communities maximize housing opportunities.

“From downtown revitalizations to new infrastructure that supports housing, we’re partnering with local communities and giving leaders the tools they need to bring more homes online and make those homes more affordable,” Augustus said.