Unified Sports Debuts at Chelsea High School

Special to the Record

In partnership with Special Olympics, Chelsea Public Schools and Chelsea High School started a Unified Sports basketball team that had its first game earlier in October. Shown (top photo left to right) are Assistant Coach Greg Sullivan, Bryan Pineda Perez, Diego Garmendia Portillo, Head Coach Joe DiGaetano, Jonathan Williams Jr., Matthew Merino Del Rio (standing), Genesis Serrano, and Sofia Gutierrez Joj. Shown above, Diego (#31) prepares to shoot in Chelsea’s game against Lynn Classical at CHS.

The sounds and sights were the same as what you’d be accustomed to hearing and seeing at a Chelsea High School basketball game. The distinct sneaker squeak of players running up and down the court. The ball bouncing up and down on the hardwood. The stands filled with CHS cheerleaders leading the crowd in cheers and chants.

But this wasn’t an ordinary CHS basketball game; this was the start of something new, special and inclusive to all.

On Tuesday, October 21, Chelsea Public Schools and Chelsea High School hosted the first-ever Unified Sports basketball game at CHS. Unified Sports, in partnership with the Special Olympics, brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team, promoting inclusion, friendship, and school spirit. Unified Sports is about building a community where every student can shine.

Head coach Joe DiGaetano commented, “Unified Sports has been an incredible experience for everyone involved. The joy, teamwork, and sense of belonging that come from these practices and games have been truly rewarding to witness. You can see the confidence growing in every student, both athletes and partners alike. They’re learning not only about basketball, but also about inclusion, friendship, and what it means to support one another on and off the court.”

CHS played Lynn Classical in its first game at the Saul Nectem Gymnasium at CHS. The team played in front of a raucous crowd, headlined by the CHS Cheerleading Team who supported the players with confidence-instilling cheers. The atmosphere created a true community celebration of teamwork, inclusion, and school spirit.

The Chelsea Unified basketball team continues to grow and currently includes 11 players: Dany (Alex) Antunez Cruz, Angel Erazo Alarcon, Diego Garmendia Portillo, Sofia Gutierrez Joj, Bryan Medina, Matthew Merino Del Rio, Bryan Pineda Perez, Daniel Romero Matute, Juan Santos Ramos, Genesis Serrano and Jonathan Williams Jr.

The team competes in the Greater Boston League (GBL) under the direction of head coach Joe DiGaetano and Assistant Coach Greg Sullivan. They practice two days a week, and will continue to have games through the middle of November. The team will have a game on Monday, November 3, at Malden before playing in the end-of-year GBL Jamboree on Friday, November 14.

DiGaetano added, “It’s been amazing to watch how quickly they’ve bonded — every high-five, every cheer, and every smile reminds us why Unified Sports is so special.”