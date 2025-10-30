‘Chelsea Reads’ Celebrates 20 Years!

By Cary Shuman

Ready to welcome Chelsea schoolchildren to the 20th edition of “Chelsea Reads” this Saturday, Nov. 1 are, from left, Local Historian Librarian and former Director Bob Collins, Children’s Librarian Emma Heuchert, Library Assistant Amanda Arsenault, and event founder Margo Johnson.

The Chelsea Public Library is one of the city’s greatest treasures, proudly welcoming generations of residents through its majestic doors high above Broadway diagonally across from City Hall.

And on Saturday, Nov. 1, the CPL will host what has become of the most anticipated events on the calendar for Chelsea’s schoolchildren: “Chelsea Reads.”

The free event is held in coordination with National Family Literacy Month in November, recognizing the crucial role families play in fostering reading and learning skills.

Margo Johnson, co-founder of “Chelsea Reads” with Donna DeFillipo 20 years ago, continues to be involved in the organizing of the event that at its height drew an assemblage of more than 1,000 guests before COVID-19 took away some of its momentum.

Former Library Director Bob Collins, who is now the Local History Librarian, said a key to the celebration’s instant success was the incredible support it has received from community leaders and organizations.

“Margo came to us with this idea 20 years ago, and we’re still doing it,” said Collins. “The first year we drew 65 years, and we had more than 1,000 people at one point – that’s how popular this event got.”

Johnson said that she and co-founder DeFillipo wanted to do something special to welcome new families to the city. “Mass General, where I was working, was distributing books to children, and that’s when I went to Scholastic (a book company) and Raising A Reader and asked them for their assistance. And that’s where it all began, and here we are 20 years later. The staff at the Library has been superb at building up this event.”

Maltez, Abeyta will

appear as celebrity

readers

The support from the community is as strong as it’s ever been, as evidenced by the participation of City Manager Fidel Maltez, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, Police Chief Keith Houghton, Fire Chief John Quatieri, and Chelsea Senior Center Director Geraldine Portillo, who will appear as “celebrity readers” at Saturday’s celebration.

Children’s Librarian Emma Heuchert said the Piggie and Elephant characters from the Mo Willems series will be making appearances.

There will also be an appearance from “Mary Poppins,” the fictional nanny so gloriously portrayed by Julie Andrews in the movie.

And to top off all the fun and enjoyment from “Chelsea Reads,” each guest will receive a free backpack containg free books.

Enrollment grows

at the CPL

Emily Heuchert and Library Assistant Amanda Arsenault say that enrollment in weekly library programs for youths continues to grow.

“We have four-or-five activities a week that we run, including a Leggo Club, storytimes, a gaming afternoon, and a craft time,” said Heuchert. “So, I try to reach a lot of interest levels and different age groups.”

And “Chelsea Reads” – an event that Margo Johnson founded more than two decades ago – will be filling up the library with hundreds of enthusiastic young readers this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

(Information from the event flier was used in this story).