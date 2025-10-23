Excel Academy Achieves Statewide Recognition for Outstanding Academic Growth on MCAS

Special to the Record

Excel Academy Charter Schools is proud to announce a series of achievements on the 2024-2025 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS), solidifying its position as one of the top-performing public school districts in the Commonwealth. Excel Academy was named a “School of Recognition” by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a distinction reserved for schools demonstrating exceptional academic performance and growth.

Highlights from Excel Academy’s 2024-2025 MCAS results include:

• #1 Massachusetts school for middle school growth in English Language Arts (ELA)

• #5 in Massachusetts for middle school growth in Math

• 1 of 13 Massachusetts school districts, out of over 300 districts statewide, to meet or exceed pre-pandemic achievement levels

• Top 10% in Massachusetts for growth in high school ELA and Math

These remarkable results reflect trajectory-changing growth for Excel Academy students, highlighting the importance of consistent access to high-quality content and excellent teachers. While each student’s journey is unique, together these results tell a powerful story: when we support one another and focus on consistent, excellent learning every day, our students succeed in high school, college, and beyond.

“We are tremendously proud of our students and staff,” said Owen Stearns, Excel Academy Chief Executive Officer. “These results are key indicators that our students are on track to create and seize great opportunities in college and careers. We look forward to more growth as we continue to provide our students with a high quality, holistic education.”

The recent MCAS results are only one piece of the puzzle in demonstrating Excel Academy’s recent growth. During the 2024-2025 school year, 97% of students took at least one Advanced Placement (AP) course. Of those students, 72% earned a 3 or higher on at least one exam, a passing grade that can equate to a class credit at many colleges and universities. Additionally, the rate of chronic absenteeism at Excel Academy Charter High School has dropped by about 20% from the 2021-2022 school year to the 2024-2025 school year. At 18.7%, it falls below the state average in Massachusetts.

Excel Academy Charter Schools prepares students to succeed in high school and college, apply their learning to solve relevant problems, and engage productively in their communities. Excel Academy is a network of five schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, serving 1,700 students in grades 5-12. The majority of our students identify as Latino or Hispanic, and many will be the first in their families to graduate from college. Families choose Excel because our students consistently achieve at high levels, outperforming their peers in academic growth and becoming five times more likely to earn a college degree.