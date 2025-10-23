News Briefs

Trick-or-Treat Inside Chelsea City Hall on Halloween

The City of Chelsea invites families and their children to trick-or-treat inside City Hall on Halloween – Friday, October 31, 2025 – between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Trick-or-treaters can travel from office to office and collect candy from City staff, many of whom will be dressed in costume. Many office doors will also be decorated in a spooky fashion for the holiday.

Trick-or-treaters should bring their own bag or pail to collect candy in.

City Hall is located at 500 Broadway, Chelsea, MA. Questions about the event can be directed to Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

Annual Halloween Celebration for ages 3-10

Chelsea, MA – Join us for our annual Halloween Celebration for Children, Sunday, October 26, from 4:00 – 6:00pm inside the Williams School Building, 180 Walnut Street, Chelsea Dress up in your favorite costume and dive into a world of ghoulish games and spooky activities. This year’s festivities will feature a variety of exciting new games including Magnet Monster Fishing, Haunted House Penny Pitch and much more.

A $5.00 fee includes an afternoon of Halloween activities, a trick-or-treat bag filled with candy. Free entry for parents, infants and toddlers, and older siblings. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume and to pre-register, either in person Mon. – Fri. 4-8:30pm and Sat. 9-4:30pm or online at recreation.chelseama.gov. Walk-ins are welcome, but spots will fill quickly. For more information call (617) 466-5233 or e-mail [email protected].

Halloween Costume Swap

Costumes and accessories for children, adults and even pets. Buy a costume or swap and walk away with a different one! Free to swappers. Costumes $5 and Accessories $3. Saturday, October 26 from 10am-3pm. Chelsea Recreation, Williams Building, 180 Walnut St. All proceeds go to Chelsea Community Connections.