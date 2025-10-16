North Suffolk Community Services Employee Louis Waweru Honored with Statewide Award

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

North Suffolk Community Services is pleased to announce that longtime employee Louis Waweru of Winthrop was honored with the Gerry Wright Direct Service Award from the Providers’ Council, a statewide human services trade association, on Oct. 6 in Boston.

The award, which recognizes Waweru’s outstanding dedication and care for persons with disabilities, was presented during the Providers’ Council’s 50th Annual Convention and Expo. He has worked for NSCS for 26 years.

“When I first began this journey, I never imagined that the small, everyday things I do could mean so much not only to the individuals I support, but to their families, my colleagues, and the entire community,” said Waweru, who supports individuals with developmental disabilities living in a residential group home in Winthrop. “I’d like to dedicate this award to all the individuals I’ve had the honor of supporting. They are my teachers, my inspiration, and the reason I keep striving to do better every day.”

Direct support professionals (DSPs) provide essential supports, services, and care to individuals with varying needs. Nearly half of NSCS’ 1,000 employees are DSPs, providing support and care across the organization’s 38 residential programs.

“Louis approaches every task with thoughtfulness and integrity, earning the trust and admiration of everyone around him,” said NSCS President and CEO Judi Lemoine. “Throughout his 26 years he has been a constant and invaluable presence at his program, thriving in a very difficult job. He brings cheerful energy, a positive attitude, and a warm smile to every shift, setting the tone for a supportive and respectful environment.”

Founded in 1959, North Suffolk Community Services, formerly North Suffolk Mental Health Association, touches the lives of nearly 10,000 people annually in more than 75 programs throughout Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, Charlestown, and Boston. North Suffolk supports adults, children, and families across the lifespan with behavioral health issues, substance use disorders and/or developmental disabilities. The organization employs more than 1,000 talented individuals who provide services in nine languages, including ASL, through a community behavioral health center and three outpatient clinics; mobile crisis response team; 38 residential programs; two Recovery Support Centers and a Recovery Learning Center. It operates a Training Center for employees and the community as well as a 24/7/365 Recovery Support hotline. Visit northsuffolk.org.