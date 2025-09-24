Chelsea, Revere Celebrate Launch of RC Link, on-Demand Transit Service

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez and Revere Mayor Patrick

Keefe pose for a photo before taking a ride in an RC Link

vehicle.

On Thursday, September 18, the cities of Revere and Chelsea celebrated the launch of “RC Link,” an on-demand microtransit service designed to provide residents with fast, reliable, and affordable transportation to key community destinations. Funded by a MassDOT Regional Transit Innovation Grant and Boston MPO Community Connections Grant, RC Link aims to improve transit access, particularly for neighborhoods where public transportation options have been limited.

The launch event at Revere Beach included remarks from city and state leaders, who celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Community members had the opportunity to experience the new RC Link service firsthand through ride-alongs with officials.

“In Revere, we have great access to the MBTA system through our three Blue line stops, but from some areas of the city, getting to the T can present a challenge,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “With RC Link, we are making public transit more accessible for all of our residents – better connecting them to their jobs, medical care, and recreational opportunities.”

RC Link allows anyone to book an on-demand ride through the app (available in the App Store and Google Play) or by calling a phone number. The program is designed to address critical mobility gaps in Revere’s northeastern Point of Pines neighborhood, areas west of Broadway, and Chelsea’s industrial port zone –regions have been historically underserved by transit and distant from MBTA Blue Line stations. The service is powered by public transit technology provider Via, whose platform seamlessly connects riders to MBTA rail and bus routes, ensuring greater transit accessibility.

“We’re proud to be working side-by-side with Revere and Via to launch RC Link, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our communities,” City Manager Fidel Maltez said. “For too long, there has been a transportation gap in our communities that made it difficult for residents and visitors to move between Chelsea and Revere and access critical services and essential destinations. RC Link fills this gap.”

RC Link is designed to serve populations that depend heavily on public transportation and a growing population of older adults. The launch is part of a growing trend in Massachusetts, where microtransit services are expanding in cities like New Bedford, Fall River, and Worcester to offer flexible and convenient options alongside regular public transit. In 2020, the City of Salem partnered with Via to introduce the “Salem Skipper,” which has provided nearly 100,000 rides since 2020, helping residents connect with essential services.

RC Link is available Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rides cost just $2, or less for riders who are students, seniors, people with limited incomes, or have disabilities.

For more information on RC Link, please visit: https://city.ridewithvia.com/rclink