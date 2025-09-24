Chelsea Residents to Vote on City’s New ‘I Voted’ Sticker

Special to the Record

The City Clerk’s Office has named 5 finalists in its first-ever “I Voted” sticker design competition. Now, Chelsea residents will determine the winner by voting for their favorite design. To cast a vote, residents can visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPY5Q3C. Voting is open online from Tuesday, September 23 through Sunday, September 28, at 11:59 p.m. The winning design will be handed out to voters at polling locations throughout the city during the upcoming city election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The 5 designs were created by the following Chelsea residents:

Adrian F., age 11, Hillside Ave

David Matute, age 24, Mill Hill neighborhood

Grace Agosto, age 33, Garden Cemetery neighborhood

Marianne Ramos, age 77, Upper Broadway

Victor Tiernan, age 60, Powder Horn Hill

For accommodations in voting, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

The winning design will replace the traditional “I Voted” stickers typically handed out to voters on election day. The November 4 election will determine the next term of City Council and School Committee members.

For more information about the local election, or to check your voter registration status, please visit www.chelseama.gov/city-clerk.