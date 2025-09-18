News Briefs

Deadline Extended: Enter Chelsea’s “I Voted” Sticker Design Competition

The Chelsea Clerk’s Office has extended the deadline to enter its new “I Voted” sticker design competition.

Design submissions are now due by Friday, September 19, at 11 a.m.. Entries may be submitted by email to [email protected] or delivered in person to the City’s Greeters Desk or the City Clerk’s Office, both located on the second floor of Chelsea City Hall at 500 Broadway.

Finalists will be selected by a panel of city officials, with the winning design chosen by public vote to be held online from September 25 – September 28. The selected design will be featured on stickers distributed to voters during the November 2025 City Election, where Chelsea registered voters have the opportunity to vote to determine the next City Council and School Committee members.

Design Requirements:

Must include the phrase “I Voted”

Circular format (sized to a 2-inch sticker)

Hand-drawn or digital formats accepted

Nonpartisan and original (no copyrighted material)

Only one entry per resident is allowed. All submissions must include a completed Entry & Copyright Release Form and either the provided template or an 8.5” x 11” sheet with a circular design.

For full contest rules, the design template, and to check your voter registration status, visit: www.chelseama.gov/city-clerk. For questions about the contest, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

Celebrate 30 Years of Apollinaire Theatre!

If you haven’t yet discovered the theatre in your own backyard, now’s the perfect time! Apollinaire Theatre Company is celebrating 30 years of adventurous, inventive, and community-centered theatre with a weekend-long celebration: Apollinaire in the Park — Festival 2025, taking place September 20 & 21 in Chelsea Square and the Chelsea Theatre Works building.

This Free festival is your chance to celebrate Apollinaire’s three-decade legacy and get to know what makes this theatre a Chelsea treasure.

Be sure to check out:

• Free performances, including the youth program’s It’s Elementary, Alan Kuang & Bulletproof Funk, and Los Gallos Locos

• Art exhibitions, featuring works by local artists and youth

• Two FREE theatre-themed escape rooms designed by renowned theatre artist Brooks Reeves.

• A Squirrel Fashion Show—yes, you read that right, come see what it means!

• The marquee event: the 48 Hour Play, where professional actors from Apollinaire’s 30-year history will transform selected community stories into live, short performances.

• Food and craft vendors, plus a beer garden with Bent Water Brewing Company

• 2025/26 season announcements from Apollinaire and Teatro Chelsea

Festival Details:

• Dates: Saturday, September 20 & Sunday, September 21 beginning at 1pm

• Location: Chelsea Square, Chelsea, MA

• Time: All events are free and open to the public; see full schedule on the website: www.apollinairetheatre.com

Come celebrate, explore, and meet the theatre that has been a vibrant part of Chelsea for 30 years!

Chelsea City Clerk Proposes Digital Parking Permits in 2026

The City Clerk is working to update Chelsea’s Traffic and Parking Regulations as part of efforts to launch digital parking permits for the City’s Residential Parking Program in 2026 and to better align the regulations with current day-to-day operations.

With the launch of digital parking permits, Chelsea residents would not be required to have a parking sticker on their windshield. Therefore, they will not need to wait for a sticker in the mail because the permits will become active as soon as they are approved. More information will be provided if/when the City does in fact begin to move over to a digital parking permitting system.

Before this improvement can move forward, the revised regulations will be reviewed by the Chelsea Traffic & Parking Commission during a public hearing on October 7, 2025 and must be approved to officially eliminate the sticker requirement.

Chelsea residents can view all the proposed changes online at www.chelseama.gov/city-clerk or pick up a copy at the City Clerk’s Office.

Residents are encouraged to attend the public hearing to learn more, ask questions, and share feedback, including support for the changes. Residents can also email the Traffic and Parking Commission at [email protected].

To learn about the Traffic & Parking Commission, visit www.chelseama.gov/government/boards___commission/traffic___parking_commission/index.php