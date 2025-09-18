DiDomenico, Senate Leaders Pass English Language Learner Protections 

Special to the Record

As the school year begins for students across Massachusetts, Senator DiDomenico and Senate leaders are applauding newly codified protections for K-12 students who are English language learners. DiDomenico has been a lead cosponsor on this legislative proposal and was proud to pass these protections into law alongside his colleagues in response to the Trump Administration’s rollback of protections for students who are learning English.

Thanks to a policy provision that was passed by the Legislature in July and signed into law by the Governor on August 5, 2025, English language learners in Massachusetts will be legally required to have educational supports. In addition, parents will have the right to have trained interpreters for school interactions and students with disabilities will be legally protected from being disciplined for disability-related behaviors. Senator DiDomenico was a leader on this policy provision alongside his colleague, Senator Pavel Payano, and worked with him and Senate Leadership to include this language in the supplemental budget.

This new law comes as the Trump Administration is rescinding federal guidance that requires schools to properly identify and serve English learners, provide trained interpreters for parents, and safeguard students with disabilities from inequitable discipline and exclusion.

“I am honored to be the lead co-sponsor of Senator Pavel Payano’s legislation — now signed into law — that maintains education rights for disabled and limited English proficient students across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett), Assistant Senate Majority Leader. “As the Trump administration takes rights and funding away from our children, it is my highest priority to use every legislative and funding lever we have to fill the gaps and enshrine critical protections like these into state law. I want to thank Senate President Spilka, Senator Payano, and my colleagues for their work getting this essential policy passed into law.”

“It doesn’t matter what language you speak or where you are from—if you are a Massachusetts resident and a K-12 student, you have the right to the resources you need to get a good education,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “President Trump is taking away opportunities for students because of the language they speak. In Massachusetts, we will protect our students, and we will not back down from this bully.”

“As someone who came to this country as an English learner at a young age, I know firsthand the challenges students and families face when language becomes a barrier to receiving a quality education,” said Senator Pavel M. Payano (D-Lawrence), lead sponsor of the legislation in the Senate. “Every student deserves the tools to succeed, no matter the language they speak at home. By codifying these rights into state law, we are sending a clear message that Massachusetts will continue to support all our students and their families regardless of their immigration status or English language proficiency.”

Key Protections Now Enshrined in Massachusetts Law:

· Maintaining Special Education Protections for English Learners with Disabilities. Codifies 2015 federal guidance ensuring that schools meet the needs of English learners with disabilities, whose educational supports too often go unmet.

· Ensuring Qualified Interpreters for Parents. Requires that school interpreters be fluent in both languages and trained in ethics, confidentiality, and educational terminology, so families are not forced to rely on untrained employees or unqualified interpreters.

· Protecting Students with Disabilities from Inequitable Exclusion. Preserves federal protections that prevent students from being unfairly disciplined or excluded when behaviors are directly tied to their disability, while still ensuring safety for all.

· Preserving the Right to Public Education Regardless of Immigration or Disability Status. Explicitly affirms the right to public education in Massachusetts for all children, regardless of disability or immigration status, strengthening state nondiscrimination law and aligning it with Plyler v. Doe.