News Briefs

City conducting survey on potential recreational center

The City of Chelsea is conducting a community needs assessment and feasibility study to explore the development of a new Intergenerational Recreation Community Center in Chelsea. As part of this effort, the city is inviting all residents to complete an online survey to share their community center priorities, ideas, and needs to ensure the center reflects the voices and values of Chelsea residents.

Through the community needs assessment and feasibility study, and through the survey, city officials are evaluating how they could create a center where they can offer free or affordable programs and shared spaces for children, teens, adults, seniors, and families. The end-goal of the study is to create a center that promotes access, inclusion, and connection across generations.

To take the survey in English or Spanish, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/K5QCGVJ. The survey is open until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Paper surveys are available at the City Manager’s Office, located on the third floor of City Hall (Room 302, 500 Broadway) as well as the Williams Middle School (Room 107, 180 Walnut Street) during City Hall business hours. To request a copy in the mail, or for more information, contact the Recreation Department at (617) 466-5233 or [email protected].

The City will also host public forums later this year where residents can provide feedback in person.

Chelsea first responders to conduct full-scale active shooter training exercise on Saturday

The Chelsea Police Department, in partnership with the Chelsea Fire Department, EMS, and numerous regional public safety partners, will be conducting a full-scale Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) training exercise on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The exercise will take place at the Burke School Complex and the Home Depot parking lot. Community members in these areas should expect to see a significant presence of police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and emergency vehicles throughout the day.

Participating agencies include the Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police, Everett Police, Winthrop Police, Everett Fire, Revere Fire, Winthrop Fire, Cataldo Ambulance, Chelsea Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center (MNRECC), and other regional partners.

“This training is critical to ensuring that all of our public safety agencies are fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively in the event of a real emergency,” said Chief Keith Houghton of the Chelsea Police Department. “By working together in a realistic training environment, we are better equipped to protect our community should such an incident ever occur.”

The Chelsea Police Department emphasizes that this is only a training exercise and there is no cause for alarm. Normal public safety services will remain fully available throughout the day.

Chelsea Police Department recognized in powerful testimonial video on opioid recovery

The Chelsea Police Department is proud to share a newly released video featuring Shiara Lara, a survivor of the opioid crisis, who credits the Chelsea Police Department and its community-based efforts as part of her path to recovery.

In the video, Shiara shares her story of struggle, resilience, and hope—highlighting the impact that compassionate policing and strong community partnerships can have in helping individuals break free from addiction. Her testimonial underscores the Department’s commitment to addressing the opioid epidemic not only through enforcement, but also through care, support, and connection to vital services.

The video can be viewed by searching for Shiara’s story on YouTube.

“This video is an incredible reminder of why we do this work,” said Chief Keith Houghton. “Shiara’s courage in telling her story shines a light on the human side of the opioid crisis, and it reinforces our commitment to being a department that protects, supports, and uplifts our community.”

The Chelsea Police Department extended its deepest thanks to Shiara Lara for her bravery in sharing her experience and stated that together, the department will continue the fight against the opioid crisis, one life at a time.

If you or a loved one is suffering from substance abuse, help is available today via MA Substance Use Helpline at 1-800-327-5050 or Text HOPE to 800-327. For all emergencies, please dial 9-1-1.