Educators Waldo Gómez, Marcella Moreno Honored with First Name, Strength and Story Awards of the School Year

Special to the Record

Waldo Gómez from the Kelly Elementary School and Marcella Moreno from Chelsea High School received Name, Strength and Story Awards from Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta at the Regular Meeting of the Chelsea School Committee on Thursday, Sept. 4, at Chelsea City Hall.

Chelsea Public Schools started to bestow these awards last year in recognition of educators and staff members who embody the school district’s motto to know students by “Name, Strength

and Story.” These awards are given to those who believe in a world of possibilities for our students, who believe that behind every strength lies a future opportunity, and who believe that behind every story is the heart of a CPS student waiting to be understood, encouraged,

celebrated and loved. Waldo Gómez, a Caminos Spanish teacher at the Kelly Elementary School, has shaped generations of Chelsea students through his unwavering belief in the power of bilingualism and biliteracy. Former students recall him as the teacher who first made them like school, challenged them to think deeply, and instilled confidence in their own abilities. Beyond the classroom, Gómez has mentored fellow Spanish teachers and contributed his expertise to

Caminos program working groups, ensuring its growth is rooted in experience and shared wisdom.

At Chelsea High School, School Counselor Marcella Moreno has devoted 12 years to supporting students with compassion, respect, and tireless dedication. Nominated by colleagues for her professionalism and service, Moreno is known for meeting with students after hours and even on weekends to help with college applications, credit recovery, and other needs. She mentors new educators, leads counseling initiatives, and continually seeks creative ways to celebrate and support students and families, always placing their success at the center of her work.

CPS announces monthly winners of the Name, Strength and Story Award at the regular meetings of the Chelsea School Committee.