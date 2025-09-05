TND to Honor Alice Murillo at Raise the Roof

Special to the Record

Alice Murillo

The Neighborhood Developers (TND) is proud to announce that Alice Murillo will be honored at this year’s Raise the Roof celebration for her contributions and unwavering dedication to the TND Board of Directors. Alice joined the Board in March 2016, serving as Board President from September 2018 to October 2024, and has been a powerful advocate for affordable housing and community-driven development throughout her tenure. Murillo’s connection to TND began through her role as Associate Provost of the Chelsea Campus at Bunker Hill Community College, where she served as the college’s representative to CONNECT, a collaborative initiative led by TND supporting housing, education, financial, workforce, and other services in Chelsea and Revere. But her commitment to TND quickly deepened as a Chelsea resident, where she witnessed firsthand the daily challenges facing her neighbors.

“I felt an intrinsic need to commit time, energy, and expertise to supporting opportunities for affordable housing,” she said. During her nine years on the board, Alice helped shape the organization in profound and lasting ways. She was part of the selection committee that hired Rafael Mares, TND’s current Executive Director, and played a central role in the design and implementation of two strategic plans that laid the groundwork for future growth.With her guidance and support, the board embraced the vision of building affordable housing at scale, a vision that TND’s Real Estate team has brought to life. During her tenure on the TND board, TND’s has more than doubled its ability to provide affordable homes with 769 affordable homes, benefitting nearly 2,000 people. Perhaps most personally rewarding was Alice’s role in transforming a long-neglected vacant lot across from her own home on Cottage Street. After sitting unused for years under private ownership, the site is now being redeveloped by TND into 66 new affordable homes, a visible symbol of the change she worked so hard to help bring about. “Alice’s insight, dedication, calming nature, and deep love for the Chelsea community have left a lasting mark on TND,” said Rafael Mares.

“We are thrilled to celebrate her at this year’s Raise the Roof.” TND’s Raise the Roof event will be held on September 18, and will bring together community leaders, supporters, and partners to celebrate the power of local leadership and the future of housing justice in Chelsea, Everett, and Revere. For more information about Raise the Roof or to support TND’s mission, visit: www.theneighborhooddevelopers.org/raise-the-roof