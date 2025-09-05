National Civic League Director Rebecca Trout will present All-America City Award at Chelsea Day program Saturday

By Cary Shuman

Chelsea Team Captain Ben Cares, the Director of Housing and Community Development, gives

instructions during a pre-performance rehearsal at the All-America City Award program in Denver.

Rebecca Trout, director of the All-America City Award and Communications at the National Civic League, will present City Manager Fidel Maltez and the local team the prestigious honor in person Saturday as part of Chelsea Day. Trout’s organization hosted the impressive All-America City Award program June 27-29 in Denver. Trout was visible everywhere during the many weekend events, welcoming the 20 cities and towns to the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The Civic Action Fair, in which each group hosts a booth and presents complimentary souvenirs to attendees from other communities, is considered second to none in the country. Maltez proudly proclaimed Trout’s visit to Chelsea, “more than an honor.” “When we learned that Rebecca Trout, the National Director of the All-America City Awards, would be joining us for Chelsea Day 2025, it brought a renewed sense of pride and energy to our entire city team,” said Maltez. “Her visit is more than an honor – it’s an opportunity for the entire Chelsea community to share in the recognition of our collective work to build a more inclusive, connected city. We’re especially excited that she’ll be lacing up for the Chelsea 5K and joining in the day’s celebrations, which will include a public performance of our award-winning All-America City presentation. This is a moment for all of us to come together and celebrate what it means to be a city of champions, a city of hope.” Trout was the emcee of the talent showcase in which Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung “brought down the house” with her scintillating Spoken Word performance. Trout was seated on stage alongside President Doug Linkhart at the official awards presentation ceremony which rivaled the Academy Awards. Chelsea and Tallahassee (whose catchy chant, “Hey, Tallahassee,” still resonates with guests) were two of the favorites heading into the awards ceremony based on their outstanding presentations and well-scripted performances at the event. The Chelsea and Tallahassee teams waited tensely until the end to hear their names called in triumph. Tallahassee, which is the state capital of Florida, had brought a youth rock band to Denver, and its mayor, John Dailey and Chelsea’s city manager, Fidel Maltez, had emerged as the most dynamic and engaging personalities at the event. Trout’s appearance brings back great memories for the members of the Chelsea team who traveled to Denver. Winning the award for the city has brought great pride and recognition to Maltez, team captain Ben Cares, the entire Chelsea group, and the city itself. Trout’s visit reaffirms the magnitude of Chelsea’s achievement of being named an All-America City for the third time.