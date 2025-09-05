News RMV Ribbon Cutting by Record Staff • September 5, 2025 • 0 Comments On Friday, August 22, Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt and Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie joined elected officials and municipal leaders in Chelsea for a ceremonial ribbon cutting event for the new RMV service center at 121 Webster Ave. The new, 11,740-square-foot fully accessible Chelsea Service Center opened on July 14. The new location includes several updates to enhance safety, accessibility, and customer experience. There are 19 customer service counters, as well as aseparate Business-to-Business area for commercial customers. Other upgrades include the addition of an employee wellness room and real-time indoor air quality monitoring. Road tests will continue taking place in Revere at the Cronin Skating Rink, which is located at 870 Revere Beach Parkway. “The new Service Center in Chelsea is the second of our three scheduled relocations planned for this year, and we are excited to welcome customers to this new location,” said Ogilvie.