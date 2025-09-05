Berlis Cuevas Takes Oath as Chief Court Officer at CDC

By Cary Shuman

Berlis Cuevas took the oath of office as the new Chelsea District Court Chief Court Officer during an impressive ceremony Aug. 22 at the courthouse.

With her proud family – her husband, Joel Alitiery, her mother, Belkis Soto, and her sister, Faustina Cuevas – joining court officials, friends and associates in the audience, Cuevas was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Stacey Fortes. In a historical note, Cuevas becomes the first Latina in Suffolk County to hold the prestigious leadership position.

Congratulations from First Justice Machera

CDC First Justice Matthew Machera, who was unable to attend the ceremony, said in a congratulatory message read by Chief Justice Fortes, “Berlis Cuevas has easily made the transition from assistant chief court officer and has excelled, like she has held the job for years. As good as she is at being a leader, she is an even better person. Chief Cuevas treats everyone entering this court, no matter what door they’ve arrived in, with dignity and respect. She is an outstanding representative of not only the Chelsea District Court, but the entire Trial Court.

“I could not ask for a better partner and teammate as we all continue to provide excellent service to the citizens we serve in the great communities that are Chelsea and Revere. Congratulations, Berlis, and I look forward to working with you,” concluded Justice Machera.

‘A consummate

professional’

Justice Emily Karstetter praised Cuevas, with whom she had worked professionally at Malden District Court where Cuevas was assistant chief court officer.

“Chief Cuevas demonstrated to me that she has a deep well of empathy and a natural kind of compassion,” said Karstetter. “She is deferential and respectful not just to those or whom it is required, but for everyone else as well. These are traits that Chief Cuevas will bring with her to work every single day. She is a passionate about this job. She is dedicated to doing it exceptionally well, and she is a consummate professional. Judge Machera and the entire Chelsea court community are lucky to have her.”

Cuevas was quite humble in her acceptance speech, thanking justices, clerk magistrates, and court officers for their encouragement, teamwork, and commitment “that have meant the world to me.”

A message to her mother

Cuevas delivered a beautiful message to her mother, Belkis, in her remarks. “To my mother – thank you for always being there for me, and for continuing to be a mentor throughout my life. I am grateful for the countless sacrifices you have made, so often setting aside your own hopes and dreams to ensure that we were cared for. You have always placed us first, and for that I will be forever thankful. Thank you for instilling in me a strong work ethic, which has guided me throughout my journey in life.”

‘Deeply humbled’

In addressing the large gathering that had assembled in her honor, Cuevas said, “I stand before you today deeply humbled and incredibly honored to have been appointed Chief Court Officer of the Chelsea District Court. This position is not just a professional milestone for me, it’s a reflection of the values and lessons I’ve learned over the years, and a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Special thanks given to

First Assistant Clerk

Edward O’Neil First Assistant Clerk Magistrate Edward O’Neil served as master of ceremonies for the program. As usual, the popular former Chelsea alderman was his personable, charismatic, and witty self. He handled the assignment superbly on a what truly was a milestone day for Chief Court Officer Berlis Cuevas. And Cuevas, to her credit, didn’t allow O’Neil’s graciousness and professionalism to pass without an expression of her gratitude. “A special thank you to the legendary Clerk Edward O’Neil. Your support, guidance, kindness, and big heart, along with your presence as master of ceremonies, made this day truly unforgettable. It simply would not have been the same without you,” said Cuevas.