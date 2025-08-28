MBTA to begin fare checks: Warnings followed by citations beginning Sept. 8  

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that fare checks as the part of its Fare Engagement Program will soon begin within the subway system. Beginning September 8, Fare Engagement Representatives will begin issuing formal warnings and citations to riders who have not tapped at a fare gate or farebox. More information is available at mbta.com/FareCheck.

“Our riders deserve a safe and reliable mass transportation system that is available for them when they need it. With strong support, we are making significant progress, but to sustain it, we owe it to our riders and the public at large to do our part and collect all appropriate fare revenue. It’s about a responsibility we have and fairness for all,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “As we continue to improve service frequency across all modes, we have much more to do, and we rely on each rider to pay their fare and support continued service improvements. Your fares are essential to delivering the levels of service you expect and help us better support your community. To our riders who pay for each and every trip, thank you! For those who may need support with payment, please reach out to us about the reduced fare opportunities we offer across all modes. Know that our Fare Engagement Representatives dressed in blue shirts will be moving to the next step of ensuring fare compliance by all.”

In October 2024, the MBTA hired and trained 16 Fare Engagement Representatives to answer rider questions about fares. Within the first several weeks, fare collection increased by up to as 35% at stations where the new Fare Engagement Representatives were on-site.

Fare checks are respectful interactions where trained Fare Engagement Representatives visually check fares as they observe riders entering fare gates and boarding vehicles. Fare media includes CharlieCards, credit cards, smart phones, smart watches, and valid passes. Fare Engagement Representatives have been conducting fare education outreach throughout the system over the past several months and will be supported by MBTA Transit Police. Fare Engagement Representatives wear blue shirts, khaki pants, hats, have MBTA identification, and have access to Google Translate at all times (the majority of Representatives speak a second language in addition to English). Future phases of the Fare Engagement Program will include Representatives onboard buses, Green Line trolleys, and Mattapan Line trolleys to verify fare payment and provide riders fare education.

Warnings and Citations

Warnings and Citations

The MBTA is deeply committed to ensuring that the Fare Engagement Program is implemented in a fair, equitable, and non-discriminatory manner. Proactive steps have been taken to prioritize respect, integrity, and equal treatment for all riders, including equitable deployment of the Fare Engagement team; extensive training on topics such as implicit bias, cultural intelligence, de-escalation techniques, youth engagement, accessibility, and customer service; data collection transparency; and a commitment to continuous improvement.

If a rider has not paid, the following steps will occur:

• Warnings and Citations:

• Having a warning-first system ensures riders know how to pay their fare before being held accountable for evading fares

• Riders will be asked for their government-issued form of identification, such as a REAL ID, passport, or standard Massachusetts ID. If a rider does not have an ID available, staff will request their name and contact information. A warning or citation will be handed to the rider and mailed if a valid address is provided.

• First offense: A first offense is a formal, written warning with no fine

• Subsequent offenses: Failure to pay fares after a warning will result in a civil citation requiring the rider to pay a fine

• First, second, or third citation: $50 fine

• Fourth or subsequent citation: $100 fine

• Riders can find full information, including how to appeal a citation, by visiting https://www.mbta.com/policies/fare-evasion-citations.

• Uncooperative riders may be asked to exit station

• If a rider refuses to cooperate with MBTA personnel, provide identification, or provide their contact information, they may be asked to exit the station at that time.

This next phase of fare engagement reflects years of thoughtful collaboration with community members, advocates, and transit riders across the region. Since 2021, the MBTA has solicited and incorporated public input through hearings, written comments, and direct outreach, listening carefully to concerns about fairness, equity, and enforcement. Feedback helped shape every stage of rulemaking, including the guarantee of a warning for first-time offenses. To prevent bias and promote a consistent rider experience system-wide, Fare Engagement Representatives will be deployed equitably across the system based on ridership patterns, not geography, to avoid a disproportionate presence in any one community. The new fare check approach is the result of a deliberate and inclusive process, grounded in the voices of those who depend on and care deeply about the MBTA.

Reduced Fares

Reduced Fares

The MBTA is committed to providing reliable, accessible transportation to all and has implemented new reduced-fare eligibility that makes all MBTA transportation modes available and affordable to income-eligible individuals. Discounted fare cards are available to riders with disabilities, senior citizens, and some students. The MBTA expanded reduced fares to income-eligible riders aged 18 – 64 who are enrolled in the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), MassHealth, or MASSGrant programs. MBTA reduced fare programs offer eligible riders approximately 50% off on all MBTA buses, subway, ferry, Commuter Rail, and paratransit (The RIDE) travel. Riders can learn more and check their eligibility at mbta.com/Reduced.

Routes 23, 28, and 29 are currently fare-free routes as a result of funding from the City of Boston as part of a pilot program. The MBTA supports making transit more affordable systemwide and is committed to advancing adoption of the Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program, which has seen tremendous growth since its launch.

