LFCL unveils new bus

The Leonard Florence Center for Living (LFCL), operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, showcased its brand new bus donated by Judy and Frank Mastrocola. The couple was on board for the inaugural bus run, along with Chelsea Jewish Lifecare CEO Barry Berman and ALS residents Patrick O’Brien and Steve Saling. As the country’s first urban model Green House® skilled nursing facility, the Leonard Florence Center for Living takes care of more individuals living with ALS than any place in the world.

Trips are an integral part of LFCL’s Outward Bound program, an initiative that enables the ALS, MS and ventilator-dependent residents to enjoy events outside the skilled nursing home environment. Bringing these residents on trips is no small feat—it requires an extraordinary level of coordination, expertise, and care. The new bus, developed with “liquid springs” to ensure a smooth ride, will be used to take residents out of the building for activities, outings, and special events.

“We are truly grateful to Judy and Frank Mastrocola for their generous gift,” said Barry Berman, who designed the bus. “They have been wonderful friends and supporters of our organization and understand how much these trips mean to our residents. Their donation will help our residents live their best lives.”

As long-time residents of Chelsea’s neighboring community of Medford, Judy and Frank Mastrocola have been involved with Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and the Leonard Florence Center for Living for decades. In fact, Judy was Special Projects Coordinator for the Center. “This maiden voyage was a flashback to working with Barry Berman and the ALS, MS and ventilator-dependent residents for over 10 years,” said Judy Mastrocola. “I remember going to a book signing with Patrick and Steve in Boston in an older, much smaller van. We are excited that the new bus can accommodate up to four ventilator-dependent residents per outing. It’s all about giving the residents the freedom to live their lives to the fullest.”

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of skilled and short-term rehab residences, ALS, MS and ventilator dependent specialized care residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, and homecare and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.