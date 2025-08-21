MassDOT Cuts Ribbon on Broadway Reconstruction

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez, state and local officials and residents gather to cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the reconstruction on Broadway.

Last Friday, Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt and Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez participated in a ribbon cutting on the Broadway (Route 107) Roadway Reconstruction Project.

“Broadway is more than just a street. It is the heart of Chelsea, where neighbors meet, families gather, and the city comes alive,” said Tibbits-Nutt. “By adding new bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and safer intersections, we are making Broadway a place where everyone, whether walking, biking, riding transit, or driving, can move through the city with ease and dignity. This is about building a Chelsea that is safer, more welcoming, and even more vibrant for the generations who will call it home.”

State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the Broadway corridor is the vital link that connects Chelsea’s neighborhoods to the city’s downtown, as well as to Boston and beyond.

“Working in collaboration with community members and stakeholders, the design for the roadway recognizes that importance in a way that creates additional and safer opportunities for access for cyclists and pedestrians,” he said.

Maltez said the historic investment in Chelsea’s Upper Broadway represents the most extensive reconstruction this corridor has seen in 100 years, complete with the removal of cobblestones beneath the surface.

“This project united City staff, state partners, contractors, and community members through a shared goal of building a better, safer, and more connected Chelsea,” Maltez said. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we work together. Thank you to everyone who helped make this transformation a reality.”

Roadway reconstruction took place on Broadway, (Route 107), for approximately 1 mile from City Hall Avenue to the Revere city line. Improvements to the road layout include roadway surface and subsurface work, a new drainage system as part of a storm sewer separation project, utility replacements, traffic signal upgrades, construction of a dedicated bike lane along Broadway, and upgrades to the existing sidewalk network and bus stop locations, including new pavement markings, crosswalks and ADA compliant ramps at all intersections.

“I am thrilled to see the completion of the Upper Broadway roadway reconstruction project which will benefit countless residents in my district and beyond,” said state Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I want to thank Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for their tireless work and collaboration to make this critical infrastructure improvement project a reality.”

“I’m truly grateful to MassDOT, Secretary Tibbits-Nutt, and the Healey-Driscoll administration for investing $13.1 million in the Upper Broadway roadway reconstruction project in Chelsea. This project means so much to our community—bringing safer roads, sidewalks, a dedicated bike lane, upgraded traffic signals, and improved bus stops with ADA-compliant ramps,” said State Representative Judith Garcia. “These improvements will create inclusive, safe transportation options and boost foot traffic for our small businesses. I’ve heard directly from constituents who know investments like this are essential for their safety and success.”

The completed project will provide enhanced safety, along with accessibility improvements along the Broadway corridor and other streets within the project limits, and mobility upgrades for all road users. The introduction of turn lanes and additional vehicle stacking room and traffic signals at intersections will allow for the safer turning of vehicles and passage of pedestrians and bicyclists.