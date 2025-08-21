City Announces Chelsea Day Parade, Block Party, Fireworks Set for Saturday, September 6

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea invites its community to its Annual Chelsea Day community celebration taking place Saturday, September 6, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. A rain date for the event is September 7.

Chelsea Day festivities will begin with a parade at 1:30 p.m. and continue with a family-friendly block party from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The day’s events will end with a fireworks display set to begin between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

This parade, which is celebrating the city’s third All-America City win earlier this year, will run from Bellingham Square to the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway. This intersection will also be the site of the block party, which will feature food vendors, live entertainment, street performers, and more. A fireworks show will begin around 7:30 p.m. For best viewing, community members have the option of traveling to Mary O’Malley State Park.

“Chelsea Day is a celebration of everything that makes our city special, from our vibrant neighborhoods, to our businesses and community organizations, to the incredible people who call Chelsea home,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This year’s event is even more meaningful as we come together to celebrate our third All-America City Award. We invite everyone to join us for a day full of pride, culture, and community spirit.”

As part of the event, Chelsea Public Schools’ (CPS) students designed Chelsea Day t-shirts; CPS staff will be hosting an information table at the Block Party to share important resources; and Chelsea High School students will be volunteering and fundraising to support initiatives such as athletics, prom, and more.

“Chelsea Day is a true celebration of everything that makes our community special including our families, our students, and our shared pride in Chelsea,” commented Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. “Chelsea Day celebrates the story of our city spanning our past, present and future, which is highlighted by the involvement of our students. I look forward to another memorable Chelsea Day this year!”

Chelsea Day Schedule

Parade

1:30 – 3 p.m.

From Bellingham Square to the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway

Chelsea Day will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a parade that starts at Bellingham Square and ends at the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway.

Block Party

3 – 7 p.m.

At the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway

The Day will continue with a community celebration featuring live entertainment, food vendors, music, and more at the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway.

Fireworks

7:30 p.m.

Around 7:30 p.m., the City will put on a fireworks show. For best viewing, community members have the option of traveling to Mary O’Malley State Park.

During the event, the following streets will be closed:

Chelsea Day Road closures 12 – 8 p.m.

Broadway at Williams Street

Beacon at Chestnut Street

Beacon at Broadway

Medford Street / Front Street at Broadway

Broadway at Commandants Way

Parade Road Closures: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Williams Street at Pearl Street

Williams Street at Broadway

Williams Street at Chestnut Street

Williams Street at Arlington Street ext (Walnut Street)

Williams Street at Spruce Street

Beacon Street at Chestnut Street

Beacon Street at Broadway

2nd Street at Park Street

2nd Street at Broadway

2nd Street at Cherry

2nd Street at Chestnut Street

2nd Street at Arlington Street ext. (Walnut Street)

2nd Street at Spruce Street

Washington Ave at Chestnut Street

4th Street at Chestnut Street

4th Street at Cherry Street

4th Street at Broadway

Congress Ave at Pearl Street

Congress Ave at Division Street

Congress Ave at Broadway

Everett Ave at Spruce Street

Everett Ave at Arlington Street

Everett Ave at Walnut Street

Everett Ave at Chestnut Street

Everett Ave at Cherry Street

Everett Ave at Broadway

The Chelsea community is also invited to kick off Chelsea Day festivities with the City’s 2nd Annual 5K Road Race on Saturday, September 6, at 9 a.m. The race offers participants a scenic route that winds through the heart of the city, passing by cherished landmarks. For more information, and to register for the race, visit www.recreation.chelseama.gov or contact the Chelsea Recreation Department at [email protected].

For more information and/or questions about road closures or events, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.