Raising the Bar

Chelsea students post best Advanced Placement exam results in five years

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

Shown (left ot right) are Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta, Class of 2025 Salutatorian Angelina Agostini, Class of 2025 Valedictorian Holly Hatleberg and Chelsea High School Interim Principal Alan Beausoleil. Angelina and Holly both earned AP Scholar with Distinction honors for receiving an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Chelsea high school students raised the bar on Advanced Placement (AP) exams in 2025, achieving the district’s strongest performance in at least five years.

The number of students taking exams, total exams completed, scores of 3 or higher, and students recognized as AP Scholars all reached their highest levels since 2020.

Last year, 351 students completed 603 AP exams across 16 subject areas. Forty percent of all exams received a score of 3 or higher, which is considered a passing score and one that may earn college credit at many institutions nationwide. In addition, 40 students received the AP Scholar Award, which recognizes students who score a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

“We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements on the AP exams this year,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “This is evidence that we are recovering from the pandemic. This is a huge accomplishment for our students and teachers.”

Among the highlights of the exam results, 25 students earned a 5 on the AP Spanish Language and Culture exam, the highest score possible and one that serves as an indication of mastery in the subject matter. Fifty percent of students taking Calculus AB earned either a 4 or 5 and 25 percent of students taking Statistics earned at 4 or 5. One hundred and seventeen students took AP English Language and Composition, the most of any exam in the school district.

Of the 40 students who received the AP Scholar Award, eight earned AP Scholar with Distinction and seven earning AP Scholar with Honor. “Scholar with Distinction” is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. “Scholar with Honor” is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

Additionally, 22 students completed at least five AP exams and three students took at least 10 exams. Students completed exams in the following subjects: Art History, Biology, Calculus AB and BC, Chemistry, Computer Science A, Drawing, English Language and Composition, English Literature and Composition, Music Theory, Physics 1, Spanish Language and Culture, Spanish Literature and Culture, Statistics, United States History and World History: Modern.

The success of Chelsea students on AP exams is a testament to their hard work and commitment, the high-quality instruction provided by Chelsea educators, and the district’s ongoing investments in instructional materials and academic support, Abeyta said.