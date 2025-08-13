City Awards over $1.7 million in Local Grants to Strengthen Housing, Historic Preservation, and Community Resilience

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to local organizations and residents through its Community Preservation Act (CPA) and Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) spring 2025 grant programs. The funding supports affordable housing, historic preservation, emergency assistance, and the revitalization of public spaces in Chelsea.

The grant recipients were recommended/selected by Chelsea residents who serve on the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) and Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board (AHTFB) – volunteer boards that review applications and vote or recommend awards, ensuring that funding decisions are rooted in community priorities.

“The Chelsea residents who volunteer their time on these boards play a central role in the grantmaking process,” said Bianca Mercado, Housing & Community Preservation Manager for the City of Chelsea. “They help ensure community voices guide how public resources are invested. It’s a privilege to work alongside residents with a shared vision for a more inclusive Chelsea.”

This spring’s awards reflect Chelsea’s deep commitment to equity, affordability, and neighborhood vitality, and deliver tangible results for families, renters, and homeowners.

Mercado added, “The City is investing in projects that meet people where they are, whether that means keeping a roof over their head today or building homeownership opportunities for tomorrow.”

The Community Preservation Committee projects approved by the City Council include:

• $200,000 – Polonia Park environmental remediation

• $197,433 – Historic repairs at Walnut Street Synagogue

• $200,000 – The Quinn Residences affordable homeownership

• $100,000 – La Colaborativa Emergency Housing Voucher Program

• $100,000 – TND Top-Off Rental Assistance for families not fully covered by state programs

“These projects speak directly to Chelsea’s values—historic pride, housing access, and public space for all,” said Chelsea resident CPC/AHTFB are currently reviewing applications for their fall funding round and spring 2026 applications will open in January 2026. Michelle Mirthes, Chair of the Community Preservation Committee. “The CPA empowers local voices to drive investment where it matters most.”

The Chelsea AHTFB approved the following housing-focused grants:

• $400,000 – The Neighborhood Developers to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing

• $200,000 – The Quinn Residences

• $100,000 – CAPIC Rental Assistance Program

• $180,000 – Chelsea Restoration Corporation Emergency Mortgage Assistance

“This funding reflects a strong mix of prevention, preservation, and long-term planning,” said Gerrit DeYoung, Chelsea resident and Chair of the AHTFB.

“We’re helping renters stay housed, homeowners avoid crises, and expanding our supply of permanently affordable homes.”

The Chelsea community will have the opportunity to learn more about the projects approved in 2025 during an Open House taking place this December of this year. Together, these Spring 2025 grants demonstrate the power of community-led decision-making, cross-sector collaboration, and public investment in Chelsea’s future.

Grants are funded through dedicated local revenue sources. Spring 2026 applications will open again in January 2026. CPC and AHTFB are currently reviewing applications for their fall funding rounds. For more information, visit chelseama.gov/housing or contact the Community Preservation Committee at [email protected] and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board at [email protected]