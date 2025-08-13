News Briefs

Deputy Fire Chief facing charges in Nashville

A Chelsea Fire Department Deputy Chief was arrested in Nashville at the beginning of the month and placed on paid administrative leave by the city.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Masucci was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, along with offensive contact, according to the City of Nashville’s booking website.

No further details were available on the incident from Nashville officials.

According to Chelsea city officials, Masucci was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation following the arrest on Saturday, August 2.

A city spokesperson stated that the investigation is a neutral procedural action that allows for a full and fair review while preserving the due process rights afforded to all public employees.

A 24-year-old relative of Masucci’s was also arrested on August 2 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to Boston.com. The two are due back in court in early September for a potential settlement.

For Emergency Management Awareness Month: Sign Up for City of Chelsea Resident Alert System

Chelsea’s Director of Emergency Management Steve Staffier is leveraging National Emergency Management Awareness Month to highlight the importance of signing up for the City of Chelsea Resident Alert System, a critical tool that allows the City to communicate quickly and directly with residents via text, phone call, and/or email during emergency situations, such as severe weather, evacuations, or when planned, or unexpected, road closures take place.

“When you sign up for these alerts, you become part of the City’s response network. You gain access to critical information, no matter where you are during a citywide emergency,” said Director Staffier.

Community members can choose to receive alerts via phone call, text message, email, or all of the above. To sign up for the City of Chelsea Resident Alert System, visit www.chelseama.gov/signup.

It’s also critical that the City has up-to-date contact information for those already in the Alert Systems’ database. Those who need assistance in signing up or updating their information, can contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4109 during City Hall business hours.

Staffier has led Chelsea’s emergency management efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has focused his work on building resilient systems that protect the community before, during, and after a crisis. Under his leadership and in coordination with other City departments including Police, Fire, and Health, Chelsea has launched several programs aimed at increasing emergency readiness, from the Citywide Emergency Evacuation Plan to the SafetyNet Tracking Program and an Emergency Housing/Sheltering Program for displaced residents.

For questions about the emergency management, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at [email protected].