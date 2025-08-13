Chelsea Schools Students and Families Show How Strong Relationships Drive Student Success

Special to the Record

Last month at Harvard University’s Gutman Library, two groups representing Chelsea Public Schools presented at the EdRedesign’s Institute for Success Planning Summer Workshop.

First on Tuesday, July 29, students, families, and CPS staff joined educators from across the country to share CPS’ learning and speak on a panel to educators who were preparing to launch Student Success Planning in their respective districts.

The panel hosted Navigator Johnny Giraldo, alongside student Jordan Gutierrez (4th grade) and Jordan’s mother Cindy Gutierrez, as well as Navigator Yrlen Ysasis with student Maria Montoya (12th grade) and Maria’s mother Maritza Lara. They shared the depth of impact that the program has had on themselves and their belief in its impact on future students and families.

Officer of Student Success Planning Ron Schmidt, alongside Program Advisor Melissa Psallidas, shared some of their learning including embracing the spirit of a pilot, effectively collecting data, facilitating Professional Development for Navigators.

Jordan stole the audience with his honesty and humor, while his mother shared that she now feels connected to school and the people who are involved in her son’s life. Maria’s mother, Maritza shared that having a Navigator has improved communication with all of her children about both school and their futures.

“People think that because my grades and attendance are good, I don’t need help, but I still need support,” and continued to describe the impact that her relationship with Yrlen had on her postsecondary plans,” said CHS senior Maria.

Maria not only received support from her Navigator – she left the conference having made a connection in the audience. Maria was offered the opportunity to attend Harvard Medical School’s MEDscience Summer Program with a full scholarship and is set to begin in two weeks.

The following day (Wednesday, July 30), a group of 10 Chelsea High School students and two recent graduates from the Class of 2025 were panelists in a “Town Hall” discussion titled, Uplifting the Voices of our Youth to Eliminate Barriers & Create Opportunities. The goal of the discussion was to broaden the conference attendees’ thinking on how to effectively amplify youth voice and leadership to address barriers and spark opportunities for lasting change.

Students were tasked with leading the discussion in regards to what attributes young adults feel are important and necessary in thinking about a caring and supporting adult mentor (Navigator). Their “Town Hall” centered around 4 key areas; Home and Family, Academic Support and Learning, Youth Mental Health, and Social and Society. Students fielded questions from the EdRedesign moderator, as well as the adult leaders in the audience. The students impressed the educators in attendance with their candor, real world examples and experiences, and inherent care for their fellow young adults.

“We were beaming with pride when our students and families shared with colleagues at Harvard the ways we are prioritizing trust and strong relationships within our school community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “For us, this work has been intentional and essential. We firmly believe that parents are our partners and that truly listening to our students is key to their success.”