Cohen Florence Levine Estates Charley Kanter Wins Prestigious MASS-ALA Resident Spirit Award

Special to the Record

Charley Kanter, a beloved resident at Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living, was recently honored at the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association (Mass-ALA) Excellence Awards Dinner. Kanter received the Resident Spirit Award, which is presented every year to a resident who embodies the heart and soul of their assisted living community. The award highlights residents who are actively engaged, supportive of others, and who make a meaningful impact on the lives of their fellow residents. Cohen Florence Levine Estates is operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, an affiliate of Legacy Lifecare.

“We are all thrilled that Charley Kanter was recognized by Mass-ALA,” said Kristen Donnelly, Executive Director of Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living. “He’s such a cherished member of our community, helping with activities and bringing joy to residents and staff alike. Charley lights up a room the moment he enters.”

Charley, a young 100, was born and raised on a farm in Connecticut and settled in Springfield, MA with his wife and two daughters. Charlie made his living selling and distributing eggs. At 65, he retired to Florida, soaking up the sun until, at age 90, he moved back to Massachusetts. Today, a resident at Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living, Charley is fond of saying,” I am now living the best part of my life!”

Donnelly echoed the sentiments of everyone in the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare/Legacy Lifecare organization. “Watching Charley accept this award and receive a well-deserved standing ovation was truly inspiring,” said Donnelly. “We feel so fortunate to have him live in our community.”

The Admiral’s Hill assisted living residences, part of the nonprofit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, include Cohen Florence Levine Estates, a traditional assisted living as well as Florence & Chafetz Specialized Care, an assisted living for those in need of memory support. Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of skilled and short-term rehab residences, ALS and MS specialized care residences, ventilator dependent homes, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, aging life care, home care and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.

Legacy Lifecare Inc. is a nonprofit management resources collaborative that provides small-to-mid-sized organizations with the infrastructure needed to succeed in today’s complex senior care environment. Affiliates include Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody, JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Jamaica Plain, Deutsches Altenheim of West Roxbury, Elizabeth Seton Residence and Marillac Residence of Wellesley, Stone Rehabilitation ad Senior Living in Newton and Saint Joseph Living Center of Windham, CT.