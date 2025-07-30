CFD Responds to Fire at the Verizon Building

Special to the Record

On July 23, 2025, at 3:05 p.m., the Chelsea Fire Department (CFD) responded to a working fire at the Verizon building located at 1 City Hall Ave after a person alerted a firefighter at the Central Fire Station that there was black smoke coming from the building. That firefighter quickly ran up City Hall Ave and observed fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Engine 4, the first unit on scene, reported fire showing from the roof, and quickly initiated an aggressive fire attack while firefighters from Tower 1 searched the building, locating two workers who were not aware of the fire and safely evacuated them.

All Chelsea units, including the department’s new Drone Unit operated at this fire with assistance from Revere and Everett. Crews were able to contain the fire to one section of the roof, preventing further fire spread and limiting damage to the facility. The new drone was instrumental in monitoring conditions on the roof and scanning the fire area for heat using thermal imaging.

There were no injuries reported and Verizon representatives reported no interruptions to service.

Following an investigation by the CFD Fire Investigation Unit, the cause of the fire was determined to be heat radiating from a backup generator exhaust pipe, which ignited roofing materials.