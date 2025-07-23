Red Sox Host Latino Youth Recognition Day Honoring Chelsea Students

Special to the Record

On Monday, June 30, Fenway Park was filled with cheers that went beyond baseball, as the historic stadium celebrated Latino Youth Recognition Day, an event that has honored top-achieving Latino middle school students from East Boston and Chelsea Public Schools for the past 30 years. An event hosted by El Mundo Boston in partnership with the Boston Red Sox, and proudly sponsored by NeighborHealth, the evening spotlighted academic excellence with a heartwarming pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox took on the Cincinnati Reds.

Students from the Umana and Excel Academy in East Boston, and the Excel Academy, Browne Middle School, Clark Avenue School, and Eugene Wright Middle School in Chelsea were recognized on the field as academic “all-stars,” hand-selected by their teachers for outstanding performance in the classroom. The honorees were presented with certificates of achievement during a special on-field celebration featuring several Red Sox players, including Romy Gonzalez, Brennan Bernardino, and Liam Hendriks.

The student honorees include:

Umana Academy,

East Boston

Jose Martinez Portillo, 6th grade

Laila Rojas, 7th grade

Jeuriel Santana Tejeda,

8th grade

Excel Academy, East Boston

Sophia Peraza Rivera, 6th grade

Marcos Tejeda, 7th grade

Brian Urquilla Fajardo,

7th grade

Excel Greenway, East Boston

Andrea J. Mercado Santiago, 7th grade

Cesc N. Moran, 7th grade

Elizabeth V. De Leon, 6th grade

Excel Academy, Chelsea

Adrian Quinonez Hernandez, 6th grade

Breno Colon Miranda, 7th grade

Katsya Ariza Miranda,

8th grade

Browne Middle School,

Chelsea

Carlos Gutierrez Romero,

8th grade

Brayan Montenegro Sanchez, 7th grade

Clark Avenue School,

Chelsea

Diamelys Rodriguez Burgos, 8th grade

Kevin Nolasco Sandoval,

6th grade

Stacey Games Gonzalez,

6th grade

Issac Munoz, 7th grade

Eugene Wright Middle School, Chelsea

Skye Herrera Mendez, 6th grade

Alessandro Lara, 6th grade

Melissa Guerra, 7th grade

Jeheli Perez Garcia, 7th grade

Jamie Hazard, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of NeighborHealth, congratulated the top-performing students during the ceremony, emphasizing the broader impact of celebrating youth achievement.

“NeighborHealth believes that investing in the next generation means showing up to celebrate the achievements of our young people, while also creating pathways to opportunity,” said Hazard. “It is a joy to stand alongside these incredible students in such an iconic space. Recognitions like these not only honor their hard work but help nurture pride, confidence, and community.”

Also speaking at the event was El Mundo Boston President and CEO Alberto Vasallo III, who highlighted the long-running tradition of Latino Youth Recognition Days and the importance of affirming Latino students’ success publicly and proudly.

Other sponsors in attendance included Massport, Beth Israel Lahey Health, VitraHealth, Bank of America, Comcast, State Street and International Grains and Cereal. This is the second of three youth recognition day celebrations at Fenway this season. NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 130,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and