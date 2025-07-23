Healey-Driscoll Administration Offering $180,000 in Grants to Support Higher Education Students with Disabilities 

Special to the Independent

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today it is opening applications for public colleges and universities to apply for $180,000 in grant funding to support students with disabilities participating in Massachusetts Inclusive Postsecondary Education (MAIPSE) programs. MAIPSE enables certain students with severe disabilities to take part in undergraduate academic courses, extracurricular activities, internships, work experiences, and on campus student life activities.

Higher education institutions can apply for MAIPSE planning or implementation grants and can use the funding for a variety of program supports, including student transportation costs, technology costs to ensure students have full access to curriculum, textbooks and coursework materials, consultants like employment specialists and peer mentors, training supplies, and staff salaries.

“These grants will lift barriers for students with disabilities, enabling learners to experience college, whether it’s in a classroom, through an internship or as part of a campus club,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Through MAIPSE, we are committed to supporting the development of more high-quality, inclusive programs so students of all abilities have access to the transformational opportunities of going to college.”

“Students, campuses, and communities alike benefit when as many learners as possible can experience the tremendous personal and professional growth that higher education brings,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega. “I’m proud that Massachusetts and its campuses are dedicated to growing inclusive post-secondary opportunities, and these grants play a crucial role in delivering high-quality learning experiences.”

In April, the Board of Higher Education unanimously approved the administration’s proposed state regulations that established MAIPSE. MAIPSE aims to improve inclusive access to post-secondary educational opportunities for students ages 18 and over with severe disabilities who are otherwise not able to achieve the underlying competency determinations needed to secure a high school diploma, including students with intellectual disabilities, severe autism spectrum disorder, and severe developmental disabilities. All Massachusetts public community colleges, universities, and members of the University of Massachusetts system that have previously been awarded planning grant funding for an inclusive postsecondary program may apply for an implementation grant. Applications must be submitted online by July 31, 2025. Institutions can also apply for planning grants.