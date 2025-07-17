Young Artists with Welcoming Messages

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

Sokolowski School teacher Joel Fagerberg with some of his students at the Everyone is Welcome Exhibit at City Hall.

A new art exhibit is now on display at Chelsea City Hall, open to the public during regular building hours.

Titled “Everyone is Welcome,” the gallery features welcome signs created by third-grade students from the Frank M. Sokolowski School under the guidance of teacher Joel Fagerberg.

This heartwarming project transformed a school assignment into a powerful message of kindness, solidarity, and inclusion. Students, ages 8 and 9, designed signs to welcome and support immigrants in the Chelsea community, a topic that matters deeply to them.

Each colorful sign reflects a student’s unique voice and a shared message: everyone deserves to feel seen, safe, and welcome. The exhibit serves as a beautiful reminder that empathy and community-building can start at any age.

An opening ceremony was held on Saturday, June 28, where students and families gathered to celebrate these little artists.

All are welcome to visit and experience this moving display.