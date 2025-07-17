Chelsea Nonprofits Awarded Grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation

By Adam Swift

Two Chelsea-based nonprofits, La Colaborativa and GreenRoots, recently received grants from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation.

La Colaborativa and GreenRoots each received $60,000 to continue the Racial Justice in Health program that supports statewide and local efforts to advance and defend policies and practices that promote racial justice and equity in health care. A three-year grant program had concluded at the end of 2024.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation, a nonprofit grantmaking and research organization, recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved nearly $1 million in grants to 14 organizations working to expand access to care and reduce inequities in health care.

“We strengthened our investment in the Racial Justice in Health program to ensure that grassroots organizations serving marginalized communities can continue to be an essential part of health advocacy in Massachusetts at this critical time,” said Jacquie Anderson, the Foundation’s Senior Director of Grantmaking. “These grants will strengthen the recipients’ capacity to continue advancing state and local efforts against the erosion of advancements we have made in health coverage and equity.”

GreenRoots is an organization that bridges environmental justice and public health by engaging the most impacted residents in the highly industrial communities of Chelsea and East Boston.

La Colaborativa empowers Latinx immigrants in the Chelsea area to enhance the social and economic health of the community and to hold institutional decision-makers accountable to the community.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation for this generous support during such a pivotal moment for our community,” said La Colaboarativa CEO and President Gladys Vega. “As federal cuts escalate and immigrant families, many of whom are essential workers, face increasing uncertainty and hardship, this grant reaffirms our mission and the strength of our people. For over 30 years, La Colaborativa has been a trusted anchor for Chelsea and our neighboring cities, meeting urgent needs while advancing long-term, systemic change.

“Through our preventive health programs, culturally responsive care, and wraparound services, we are not only uplifting individuals, we are building a healthier, more resilient, and more just community,” Vega continued. “This Racial Justice in Health grant strengthens our ability to elevate community leadership and ensures that those most impacted can continue to shape a more inclusive and equitable health system for all.”

The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved approximately $709,000 for Strengthening the Voice for Access, a program that supports statewide advocacy organizations that are working to expand access to health care and promote the interests of people who are marginalized.